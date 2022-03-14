Looking for a few great teachers - Bishop Gorman High School

Bishop Gorman High School in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas is looking for a few great faculty to join their team.

Highlights

3/14/2022 (1 hour ago)

3/14/2022

As of 3/14/22, the following jobs are available.

Latin Teacher

Level: Experienced

Job Location: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School - Tyler, Texas.

Position Type: Part Time, becoming Full Time within 3 years as the program grows as more Latin classes added.

Education Level: Bachelor's degree in Classics or a related discipline with substantial coursework in Latin; Master's degree preferred

Salary: Commensurate with experience and eligible for Master Teachers Initiative

Position Description

Bishop Gorman seeks an experienced Latin Teacher to join our faculty for the 2022-2023 school year with the goal of building our Latin program. Classes will include all levels of Latin.

Experience/Qualifications

- Bachelor's degree in Classics or a related discipline with substantial coursework in Latin; Master's degree preferred

- Five or more years of teaching high school Latin classes preferred

- Knowledge of varied instructional strategies to differentiate learning

- Dedicated to teaching respective courses with academic rigor and innovation

- Possess or be willing to obtain teaching certification

- Must undergo a background check and complete the Ethics and Integrity Program of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas

English Language Arts Teacher



Level: Experienced

Job Location: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School - Tyler, Texas

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: Bachelor's degree in English or Education

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Position DescriptionBishop Gorman seeks an experienced Middle School English Language Arts Teacher (Grades 6-8) to join our faculty for the 2022-2023 school year.Experience/Qualifications

- Bachelor's degree in English or Education

- English Language Arts teaching experience in middle school;Expertise of the content area, including literature, reading and writing instruction, writing evaluation, and grammar

- Knowledge of varied instructional strategies to differentiate learning

- Dedicated to teaching respective courses with academic rigor and innovation

- Possess current teaching certification

- Must undergo a background check and complete the Ethics and Integrity Program of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas

Biology Teacher



Level: Experienced

Job Location: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School - Tyler, Texas

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: Bachelor's degree in Biology or related field; Master's degree preferred

Salary: Commensurate with experience and eligible for Master Teachers Initiative

Position DescriptionBishop Gorman seeks an experienced Biology Teacher with AP experience to join our faculty for the 2022-2023 school year. Classes will include all levels of biology including AP Biology.

Experience/Qualifications

- Bachelor's degree in Biology or related field; Master's degree preferred

- Physical science background would be beneficial

- Five or more years of teaching high school AP level Science classes preferred

- Knowledge of varied instructional strategies to differentiate learning

- Dedicated to teaching respective courses with academic rigor and innovation

- Possess or be willing to obtain teaching certification

- Must undergo a background check and complete the Ethics and Integrity Program of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas

Algebra Teacher



Level: Experienced

Job Location: Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School - Tyler, Texas

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: Bachelor's degree in Mathematics or related field; Master's degree preferred

Salary: Commensurate with experience and eligible for Master Teachers Initiative

Position DescriptionBishop Gorman seeks an experienced an Algebra Teacher to join our faculty for the 2022-2023school year. Classes will include all levels of Algebra from Pre-Algebra through PAP Algebra II.

Experience/Qualifications

- Bachelor's degree in Mathematics or related field; Master's degree preferred

- Five or more years of teaching experience in high school; Algebra classes preferred

- Knowledge of varied instructional strategies to differentiate learning

- Dedicated to teaching respective courses with academic rigor and innovation

- Possess or be willing to obtain teaching certification

- Must undergo a background check and complete the Ethics and Integrity Program of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas

About Bishop Gorman

Founded in 1958, Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School is a college preparatory school. It is an educational ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler led by Bishop Joseph Strickland. The sixth through twelfth grade school provides a rigorous academic experience within a caring community and culture infused with the values informed by Christian faith. Bishop Gorman strives to graduate young men and women of well-formed Christian character and living faith who can serve every segment of both civil and ecclesial society. They should be prepared to become the future leaders of excellence and virtue whom the Church and the Nation need. This is accomplished through rigorous academic instruction offered by master teachers who are living examples of an integrated Christian faith and life.

Qualified applicants must complete an online application (ABOUT tab, Employment, at www.bishopgorman.net) and email a cover letter, three letters of reference, a resume, and a statement on teaching philosophy to Mary Schick (mschick@bishopgorman.net).