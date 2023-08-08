Vatican to Address Artificial Intelligence at Next World Day of Peace

The Vatican has announced that the focal point of Pope Francis' annual peace message for 2024 will revolve around the critical theme of artificial intelligence (AI). In a statement released by the Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development on August 8, the urgent need for responsible guidance in the development and application of AI was emphasized, highlighting the necessity for ethical contemplation in education and law.



The Vatican's call for an "open dialogue" on the implications of AI technologies stems from their recognition of the disruptive potentials and dualistic effects inherent in these innovations. Addressing the growing influence of AI on various aspects of human life, including personal, social, political, and economic domains, the Vatican underscored the importance of vigilant oversight to ensure that technological advancements contribute to the pursuit of global justice and peace.

Notably, the Vatican's involvement in the ethical discourse surrounding AI predates the widespread popularity of cutting-edge AI systems like the GPT-4 chatbot, developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI. In both 2016 and 2020, the Vatican hosted substantial discussions involving prominent scientists and technology executives to deliberate on the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence.

Pope Francis has consistently advocated for a framework that prioritizes the intrinsic dignity of all individuals as a fundamental criterion for evaluating emerging technologies. This sentiment echoes in his endorsement of AI ethics conversations, emphasizing the necessity of upholding human dignity amid technological advancements.

In a recent development, the Vatican's education and culture office introduced an introduction to a comprehensive ethics handbook authored by the Institute for Technology, Ethics, and Culture (ITEC) at Santa Clara University in California. This 140-page handbook aims to offer ethical guidance tailored to the tech industry.

The annual World Day of Peace, established by St. Paul VI in 1968, is observed on January 1, coinciding with the solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. On this occasion, the Pope delivers a message, which is shared with governments worldwide by the Vatican.

The theme for the 2024 World Day of Peace will be "Artificial Intelligence and Peace," an indication of the paramount importance of fostering harmony and ethical considerations within the realm of AI. The Vatican's anticipation for the Pope's message to be disclosed in early December speaks to the urgency and significance of addressing AI's impact on the future of global peace and justice.