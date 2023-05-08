 Skip to content

Godfather of AI issues a stark warning

Former Google AI researcher Geoffrey Hinton has joined voices with other leaders to express his concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). Hinton warned that AI technology is developing at a "scary" rate and should not expand beyond human control.

By Catholic Online (California Network)
5/8/2023 (41 minutes ago)

Published in Technology

Keywords: AI, Godfather, warning, Geoffrey Hinton

In particular, he raised concerns about GPT-4 chatbot system, which he said already had a significant amount of general knowledge and simple reasoning skills. Hinton, who was awarded the Turing Award in 2018 for his work on neural networks, said that the intelligence being developed is very different from human intelligence.

He explained that digital creations lack self-awareness, but share knowledge instantly and can quickly eclipse human knowledge. Hinton cited the "worst case" or "nightmare" scenario of a robot that maximizes its power as one of the potential dangers of AI.

Other leaders, including Pope Francis, have called for ethical concerns to be built into the technology's foundation, and for a constant commitment from those developing AI technologies to act ethically and responsibly.

Risks associated with AI include more effective and convincing disinformation, unemployment, and the possibility of AI systems escaping human control and causing harm.

Pope Francis and the Charism of the Spiritans

