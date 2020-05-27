Back to Space - Why today is a good day to look to the heavens

Today, weather permitting, SpaceX will launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station. It will be the first time in nearly a decade American astronauts will travel to space from an American launch pad. As Catholics we should use this moment to look to the heavens.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Two American astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will travel to space today, if weather permits. Their flight is remarkable for two reasons; it is the first manned spaceflight from American soil in nearly a decade, and they will travel on a privately funded rocket built by SpaceX. Weather is a factor, and if the launch is scrubbed today, it will proceed again on Saturday when the space station is once again aligned for rendezvous.

There are plenty of stories about this mission, and about the astronauts, SpaceX, and the eccentric Elon Musk. But how should we as Catholics use this moment? One suggestion is to reflect on the heavens.

This Sunday is Pentecost, the day the Holy Spirit descended upon the followers of Jesus after his ascension nine days prior. The skyward journey of humankind did not begin with the dawn of flight in the 18th century and the first hot air balloon, or in the twentieth with the airplane and rocket. Rather, we have looked skyward since the dawn of time. Heaven is not a literal, physical place in outer space, but the heavens have long served as a representation of the state of being.

Today, and this weekend as we celebrate the Resurrection of Christ (Easter), His Ascension, and coming of the Holy Spirit (Pentecost), let us pray for those traveling in space, and for ourselves who will also travel to the real heavenly realm of God.

Let us be inspired as the Apostles were to share the Gospel with one another. Each time we look toward the heavens, we should feel just as inspired by our faith as we are by the launch of a rocket bearing courageous travelers on a mission for science. As we learn about the heavens, we also learn about the universe God created and our place within it. It is right and good that we support such endeavors such as these with our prayers and draw inspiration from them.

You can watch the lunch coverage here live. Or on NASA's webpage here. Launch is scheduled for 4:33 EDT/1:33 PDT.

Learn about Pentecost from Catholic Online School by going here. Catholic Online School is 100% FREE and is dedicated to providing a FREE world-class Catholic education to anyone, anywhere. You can enroll here now.