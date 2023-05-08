We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Offers Graduates a Hard-Hitting Wake-Up Call
As the commencement speaker at his alma mater, Georgia Institute of Technology, two-time Super Bowl champion and outspoken Catholic Harrison Butker offered some hard-hitting truths to the graduating students. He warned them that despite working hard to attain a successful career, it would not be enough to ensure their happiness in life.
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker
Highlights
5/8/2023 (17 minutes ago)
Published in Sports
Keywords: Butker, Kansas City, football, kicker, Chiefs, graduation, speech, Georgia Institute of Technology
The Limits of Worldly Success
Butker emphasized that there are numerous examples of individuals who have achieved worldly success, but remain unfulfilled in their personal lives. He stated that although our culture often focuses on external achievements, this approach is not sufficient to achieve long-lasting happiness.
Marriage and Family as an Antidote
He offered a controversial antidote that he believes can have a lasting impact for generations to come - get married and start a family. He acknowledged that many might find this viewpoint outdated or irrelevant, but he urged the students to consider the deep sense of purpose and fulfillment that can come from building a family. He also noted that despite his numerous accomplishments on the football field, the happiness he has found in his marriage and starting a family has been the most fulfilling experience in his life. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing meaningful relationships and using them to leave a lasting legacy.
The Importance of Virtuous Living
Butker credited his experience with the university's Catholic center for laying the foundation for him to prioritize meaningful relationships and become the husband and father he is today. He spoke about the importance of striving to be a better, more virtuous man and the role that faith and family have played in his personal growth.
The War on Truth
During his speech, Butker spoke about the challenges that the graduating students will face as they move forward in life, emphasizing the "war on truth" in the world. He noted that many individuals have lost respect for the dignity of the human person, and that there is a culture of cancellation for those who disagree. He encouraged the students to take risks and to speak their truth, even if it comes at the expense of being silenced. He urged them to prioritize meaningful relationships and to know that their lives have value, regardless of whether or not they achieve external success.
