We Pray for Damar Hamlin
FREE Catholic Classes
Players are asked for NFL professional athlete, Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed last week during a football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Give Now
The Buffalo Bills team gathers in prayer following the near-fatal collapse of Damar Hamlin on the field.
Highlights
1/5/2023 (1 day ago)
Published in Sports
Keywords: Damar Hamlin, recovery, football, cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Buffalo Bills football player, Damar Hamlin is slowly recovering from a near-fatal collapse suffered last Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bangles. Many members of the NFL have launched a social media campaign asking that we "Pray for Damar." Seemingly in response, Hamlin's condition has improved, and he appears to be coming back from the brink of death.
Hamlin's breathing tube was removed today, and he wrote his first message to his friends and family from his hospital bed, asking if the team had won the game.
The game was canceled following his collapse on the field, and the players spent some of their time on the field in prayer, waiting for updates on his condition.
Hamlin joins a remarkable list of young athletes who in the past year have collapsed or died due to injuries or from unknown causes, often related to heart injuries. There is some speculation that these injuries are related to the COVID vaccine, and others simply claim the fatalities are normal in activities where physical exertion is common.
We join the multitudes praying for the recovery of Damar Hamlin, and all those who serve as role models and examples to all. We pray for those who are injured, both by events on the field and off, and we pray for safety and sensibility as we work to protect athletes across the multitude of sports.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Popular Saints
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, Jan 6th, 2023
-
Saint Feast Days in Jan
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
St. Andre Bessette
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Patron Saints A-Z
-
Bible
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, January 07, 2023
- St. Raymond of Pennafort: Saint of the Day for Saturday, January 07, 2023
- For a Sick Child: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, January 07, 2023
- Daily Readings for Friday, January 06, 2023
- St. Andre Bessette: Saint of the Day for Friday, January 06, 2023
- Holy Guardian Angels : Prayer of the Day for Friday, January 06, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.