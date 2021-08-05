Our Lady of the Olympics? A miracle is unfolding!

A miracle is unfolding at the Olympics. As athletes win medals, they are showing off something else besides their gold, silver, or bronze, they are showing off their Marian devotions. To the faithful eye, something more is apparent. This is a miracle unfolding before the entire world.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Multiple Catholic athletes are displaying their Marian devotions for the world to see as they win medals. Some appear to be more proud of their Miraculous Medals than their gold.

One such example is Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won a gold medal, and proudly displayed her Our Lady of the Miraculous medal for the cameras. Her display caught the attention of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines. The bishops issued a statement saying, "We admire her devotion to the Blessed Mother as she carried in her victory her great faith in God.

Diaz credited her success to Our Lady and her faith in God.

Diaz is not the only example. Simone Biles, shared that she carries her rosary with her. Olympic swimmer, Katie Ledecky told reporters she prays before every race, and prefers the Hail Mary. "The Hail Mary is a beautiful prayer and I find that it calms me," she told reporters.

Medal-winning gymnast Grace McCallum carries a rosary and a cross. Her mother told reporters she does not travel without them.

Several Catholic athletes from other countries have been seen crossing themselves, praying, and giving thanks during their events.

Is there something miraculous happening at the Olympics?

The answer is, of course, yes.

Each time our Lady has appeared, she has asked only one thing of us, and that is the conversion of hearts to Jesus Christ. It is clear that Our Lady is working at this moment, when the eyes of the world are on the Olympics, to call the world to conversion.

This may not 'count' as a Marian apparition, but it is clearly a miraculous event, and will prove successful in converting many people.

We must all take an example from these athletes and be inspired by them. We may not be athletes ourselves, but we are all good at the things we do each day. It could be the job we perform, or the contributions we make to our household, our school, parish, or community. Whatever it may be, we are called to share the Gospel in these places too. Whether we wear and share our Miraculous medal, a rosary, or simply pray before we begin something, we are doing our part.

In recent years, public displays of devotion have given way to public displays of sinfulness. We can do our part to take back attention, not by seeking attention, but through displays of simple humility. By being humble and doing our duty, doing a good job without calling attention to ourselves, we can ironically catch attention. In an age where everyone is showing off, seeking "likes" and "followers" the best way to get noticed is to do the opposite.

The world is not only watching these athletes, it is also looking for good Catholic examples of citizenship. Be that humble example, and the grace you seek will follow.

A miracle is occurring at the Olympics, but it can occur in your home too, and that may be the most remarkable thing of all. Miracles aren't just for Olympians, they are for you too!