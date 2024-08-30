St. Teresa of Avila's Body Remains Incorrupt

On August 28, the Diocese of Avila in Spain made an extraordinary announcement: the body of St. Teresa of Avila, a Doctor of the Church, remains incorrupt nearly five centuries after her death on October 4, 1582. This remarkable discovery was confirmed during a solemn and careful examination at the Carmelite Monastery of Alba de Tormes, where her remains have rested since her passing.

Father Marco Chiesa, the Postulator General of the Discalced Carmelite Order, shared the awe-inspiring news, stating, "Today, the tomb of St. Teresa was opened, and we have verified that it is in the same condition as when it was last opened in 1914." This event serves as a profound reminder of the sanctity and enduring influence of St. Teresa, who remains a beacon of Catholic spirituality.

The process of examining St. Teresa's relics was carried out with deep reverence and solemnity. Father Miguel Angel Gonzalez, the Carmelite Prior of Alba de Tormes and Salamanca, detailed the procedure: "The community of Discalced Carmelite mothers, together with the postulator general of the order, the members of the ecclesiastical tribunal, and a small group of religious, moved the reliquaries with stringency and solemnity to the place set up for study. We did it singing the Te Deum with our hearts full of emotion."

The canonical recognition of St. Teresa's remains was initiated by a request from Bishop Luis Retana of Salamanca on July 1, with authorization granted by Pope Francis through the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. The examination involves not only St. Teresa's body but also her heart, an arm, and a hand, the latter of which is preserved in the Spanish town of Ronda and was temporarily brought to Alba de Tormes for research.

The opening of the tomb was a meticulous process, requiring the removal of a marble slab and the unsealing of a silver coffin, an effort that involved several individuals, including goldsmiths Ignacio Manzano Martin and Constantino Martin Jaen. The use of ten keys, symbolizing the combined efforts of various custodians, was necessary to access the sacred remains. Three keys are held in Alba de Tormes, three by the Duke of Alba, three by the Discalced Carmelite Father General in Rome, and one by the Spanish monarchy.

The significance of this event is amplified by the historical context, as the tomb was last opened in 1914, when the body of St. Teresa was also found to be "completely incorrupt," as was the case in 1750. This phenomenon has drawn the attention of both the faithful and the scientific community, as the process continues to unfold with a thorough examination by a team led by Dr. Jose Antonio Ruiz de Alegria from Madrid. The study will include photographing and X-raying the reliquaries, followed by further analysis in Italy to ensure the preservation of the saint's remains.

St. Teresa of Avila, born in 1515, was a mystic, writer, and the first woman to be declared a Doctor of the Church. She is revered not only for her deep spirituality and reform of the Carmelite order but also for her contributions to Catholic theology and Spanish literature. Her famous words, "Let nothing trouble you, let nothing frighten you. Everything passes, God does not change. Patience achieves everything. Whoever has God lacks for nothing. God alone is enough," continue to inspire the faithful around the world.

As this sacred process continues, the faithful will have an opportunity to venerate the relics of St. Teresa before they are finally reinterred. This event serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of one of the Church's most beloved saints, whose life and teachings continue to guide and inspire generations of Catholics.