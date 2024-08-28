Philippine Diocese Advances Sainthood Cause of Servant of God Laureana Franco

In a significant development for the Catholic community in the Philippines, the Diocese of Pasig has received Vatican approval to advance the sainthood cause of Servant of God Laureana "Ka Luring" Franco. This announcement was made by Bishop Mylo Hubert C. Vergara, who revealed that the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints issued a "nihil obstat" on July 10, allowing the diocese to proceed with the formal investigation of Franco's life and works.

Franco's journey toward sainthood began earlier this year when the diocese officially opened her cause in February. Franco, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 75 due to ovarian cancer, was a devout member of the Legion of Mary and dedicated her life to spreading the Catholic faith, serving the poor, and living a life of prayer.

Born in 1936 into a large and humble family as the eldest of eight children, Franco was deeply influenced by her parents' strong faith. She initially worked as a switchboard operator for the Philippine Air Force but found her true calling in 1969 when she became a full-time, unpaid catechist with the Legion of Mary. Her commitment to her faith and service was so profound that she became one of only two laywomen authorized to distribute Communion in the Archdiocese of Manila at that time.

Franco's unwavering dedication to serving the poor and living a life of humility garnered her significant recognition during her lifetime. In 1990, St. John Paul II honored her with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice award, a prestigious accolade given to Catholics who have provided distinguished service to the Church and the papacy. Later, in 2002, she received the Mother Teresa Award, further acknowledging her contributions to the Church and society.

The next step in Franco's journey towards sainthood is the diocesan investigation, which will examine her life to determine if she exhibited heroic virtue. If the investigation confirms her virtuous life, the documentation, known as a "positio," will be sent to the Vatican for further evaluation. Should the Pope recognize her heroic virtue, Franco will be declared "venerable," a key milestone on the path to sainthood. Following this, at least one miracle attributed to her intercession would be required for her beatification, after which she could be canonized as a saint.

On August 21, during an event at the Archdiocesan Minor Basilica and Shrine of St. Anne in Taguig City, the postulator of Franco's cause, Erickson Javier, presented Bishop Vergara with the "supplex libellus," a formal request to officially open the diocesan phase of her cause.

As the Catholic community awaits the results of this investigation, Franco's life continues to inspire many, especially those who seek to live out their faith through service, humility, and unwavering commitment to the Church.