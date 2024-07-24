Archaeologists Nearing Discovery of Jesus' Last Supper Room

Archaeologists are edging closer to pinpointing the exact location in Jerusalem where Jesus shared the Last Supper with his apostles. This historical and biblical event, celebrated by millions, is believed to have taken place in an 'Upper Room' of a two-story limestone house with a red, sloped roof, still standing in the city.



The Upper Room, also known as the Cenacle, has been a site of Christian pilgrimage since the fourth century AD, depicted in numerous artworks. Despite its religious significance, researchers have yet to conduct extensive archaeological digs at the site due to its continued use and alterations over centuries.

The Cenacle, part of an original church structure, was a central location for early Jewish Christians and was one of the few parts of Jerusalem spared during the destruction in 70 AD. The room, briefly described in Luke 22:11-13, was requested by Jesus for his Passover meal, making it a pivotal site in Christian history.

The Cenacle's history is intertwined with various discoveries. In 1884, Greek Orthodox Christians uncovered a sixth-century map of Jerusalem in Madaba, Jordan, showing the Cenacleâ€ s distinctive red roof. Further evidence includes a drawing from 1846 and a sculpture from 1585, both depicting scenes linked to Jesus and the Cenacle.

In 2019, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) used advanced laser technology and photographic imaging to strip away modern alterations and reveal the Cenacleâ€ s original appearance. This study uncovered symbolic artwork, including the Agnus Dei and the Lion of Judah, linking Jesus to King David.

Despite these findings, the Cenacle is not universally accepted as the Last Supper site due to the lack of direct archaeological evidence. The IAA continues to document and study the space, hoping future opportunities will allow for a more definitive investigation.