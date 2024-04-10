13-year-old Nina Ruiz-Abad considered for Sainthood

Amidst the sacred walls of St. William Cathedral in Laoag, nestled within the serene landscape of the Ilocos Norte region in the Philippines, a momentous occasion unfolded on April 7th. It marked the inauguration of the diocesan phase of the cause for canonization of the Servant of God, Nina Ruiz-Abad, as her official portrait was unveiled.



Should she be canonized, this young Filipina, who departed from this world at the tender age of 13 in 1993, could potentially stand as one of the youngest saints in the annals of history.

The solemn proceedings, which included a Mass celebrated by Bishop Renato Mayugba of Laoag, were shared with the faithful through the digital realm of Facebook. The ceremony commenced with a reverent procession of the faithful from the Diocese of Laoag, followed by the reading of Ruiz-Abad's biography and the presentation of authenticated documents to the bishop for his approval.

Subsequently, these documents were entrusted to the diocesan tribunal, a body appointed by the local bishop, tasked with receiving testimonies from those who knew the Servant of God. While this tribunal holds no authority to issue rulings, its role is pivotal as it prepares the groundwork for the scrutiny by the Vatican Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Among the submitted documents were testimonies recounting alleged miracles attributed to the intercession of Nina Ruiz-Abad, signaling her potential sanctity even before the formal commencement of the canonization process. One such account narrated the miraculous healing of a seriously ill student from Holy Spirit Academy in Laoag, who professed to have been cured through prayer to the young Filipina.

In a moment of profound veneration, the first relic of Nina Ruiz-Abad was unveiled - a precious fragment of cloth enclosed within a reliquary, bearing witness to her earthly presence and spiritual legacy.

Despite her affliction with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an incurable heart condition diagnosed at the age of 10, Ruiz-Abad's devotion to God and her selfless acts of charity left an indelible impact on all who encountered her.

Thirty years following her passing, in July 2023, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) granted approval for the formal investigation into her life. The CBCP has recognized Ruiz-Abad as a beacon of piety and fortitude, offering inspiration to the youth of today.