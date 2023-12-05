 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

The Cause of Antoni Gaudi Advances to the Vatican

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Christian Saints & Heroes

The beatification process for Antoni Gaudi, the esteemed Catalan architect known as "God's architect" and visionary behind Barcelona's Sagrada Familia Basilica, is progressing. This crucial development brings us closer to the official recognition of Gaudi as a saint in the Catholic Church.

Light Your Free Payer Candle for a departed loved one

Light Your Free Payer Candle for a departed loved one
Photo credit: Martijn Vonk

Photo credit: Martijn Vonk

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
12/5/2023 (12 minutes ago)

Published in Christian Saints & Heroes

Keywords: Faith, Creativity, Canonization, Antoni Gaudi, Sagrada Familia, Beatification

The Archdiocese of Barcelona recently announced progress in Gaudi's beatification process, moving from a civil association to an ecclesial association. This transition propels Gaudi's cause into its "final process," opening the door to posthumous recognition as "venerable," a significant step preceding beatification and eventual sainthood.

The archdiocese has submitted the vital "positio super vita, virtutibus, et fama sanctitatis" (position on the life, virtues, and reputation of holiness) to the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. This document serves as the foundation for arguments advocating Gaudi's beatification, marking a pivotal moment in the journey towards sainthood.

Pending approval from the dicastery, the positio will reach Pope Francis, who could authorize its publication, advancing Gaudi to the revered status of "venerable." Though the path to canonization is lengthy, Pope Francis expressed a desire to expedite Gaudi's cause during a meeting in 2015, recognizing him as "a great mystic."

Gaudi, often celebrated as a modernist and naturalist architect, left an indelible mark with the Sagrada Familia Basilica. Despite his passing in 1926, the church, a testament to his unconventional brilliance, continues construction over a century later. Its towering spires and unique architecture have made it a global symbol of divine beauty.

While initially not recognized as a devout Catholic, Gaudi underwent a spiritual transformation during the creation of the Sagrada Familia. His dedication to fasting, asceticism, and devotion to God became synonymous with his architectural genius. The tragic end to his life, struck by a tram on his way to confession, adds a poignant layer to his narrative.

Cardinal Juan JosĂ© Omella's recent transfer of Gaudi's case to a canonical association underscores the Archdiocese of Barcelona's unwavering support for his canonization. Comprising priests and lay faithful, this association signals a collective commitment to shepherding Gaudi's cause henceforth.

Nora Heimann, a professor of art history, likened Gaudi to other renowned Catholic artists like Michelangelo and Vincent van Gogh, emphasizing the intricate connection between their faith journeys and artistic creations. Gaudi's works, a testament to his spiritual exploration, evoke a universal longing for beauty and transcendence.

As the beatification process for Antoni Gaudi advances, it carries with it the hopes and dreams of architects, artists, and believers alike. His potential canonization isn't just a recognition of architectural brilliance; it's a celebration of a life devoted to faith, creativity, and the pursuit of the divine in every intricate detail.

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

24-Day Journey to Meet Jesus with Us!
Celebrate the Advent Season
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
The Cause of Antoni Gaudi Advances to the Vatican

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

40 Days of Deals this Christmas Season

40 Days of Deals this Christmas Season

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!