Public Invited to Pray a Novena Leading to Beatification of Martyred Ulma Family

The Archdiocese of Przemysl in Poland is extending an invitation to Catholics worldwide to participate in a nine-day prayer novena leading up to the beatification of a heroic family that fell victim to the Nazis in 1944. The Ulma family, comprising Jozef and Wiktoria Ulma and their seven children, will be beatified in a Mass on September 10th in Markowa, a village in southeast Poland. This event marks a significant historical moment as it is believed to be the first instance where the Catholic Church will simultaneously beatify an entire family, including an unborn child.



The Ulma family's tragic tale unfolded during the oppressive years of World War II. They were executed by the Nazis for their courageous act of sheltering eight Jews, including a 3-year-old girl, in their home located outside Markowa. Their unwavering commitment to protecting lives, even at great personal risk, demonstrated their commitment to living out the Christian virtues. This dedication to compassion and selflessness led to their ultimate sacrifice.

To commemorate their impending beatification, the Archdiocese of Przemysl has published a novena, a series of nine consecutive days of prayer, set to commence on September 1st and culminate on the eve of the beatification on September 10th. The novena offers insightful reflections on the Eight Beatitudes and illustrates how the Ulma family exemplified these virtues in their actions.

The novena extends an invitation to participants to enhance their prayer experience by attending daily Mass and practicing adoration. The Ulma family's unwavering faith and unyielding dedication to justice and compassion serve as inspiration for all Christians seeking to grow spiritually.

Pope Francis recognized the martyrdom of the Ulma family through a decree signed in December 2022, allowing for their beatification. Their act of sacrifice was further recognized by the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, which honored them as Righteous Among the Nations, acknowledging their brave stance against persecution.

The Ulma family's story resonates with the spirit of unwavering faith, courage, and compassion. Their journey towards beatification serves as a profound testament to the power of faith and the indomitable spirit of love in the face of adversity.