Relic of St. Jude's Arm Embarks on US Tour, Offering Healing and Hope

In a remarkable announcement, the arm of St. Jude, revered as one of Jesus Christ's closest associates, is set to embark on a tour across the United States, beginning this September. The initiative, organized by the Catholic evangelization ministry Treasures of the Church, aims to provide solace and spiritual connection during challenging times. Father Carlos Martins, the director of Treasures of the Church, shared this news on "EWTN News Nightly."



Father Martins revealed that the relic will begin its journey on September 9th at St. John Cantius Church in Chicago. Over the course of nine months, the arm of St. Jude will be hosted in various churches, schools, and even prisons across different states until May 2024. This tour marks the first time that this major relic of St. Jude has left Italy.

The relic's visit presents a unique opportunity for individuals to forge a connection with a deeply revered figure in Christian history. St. Jude, often considered the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations, holds a special place in the hearts of many believers. Father Martins emphasized that the relic's presence allows devotees to experience intimacy with someone who resides in heaven and stands before God, enabling them to receive blessings and entrust their petitions.

This tour arrives in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period marked by ongoing challenges and suffering. Father Martins noted that the pandemic's impact lingers: many are still mourning loved ones lost to the virus, and numerous individuals grapple with the effects of long COVID and other pandemic-related health issues. Isolation has taken a toll on mental health, and economic hardships persist due to business closures and inflation. Against this backdrop, Father Martins underscored that the visit of the apostle's relic is an expression of the Catholic Church's desire to offer solace and hope to those in need.

St. Jude, identified as the Lord's first cousin, was one of Christ's Twelve Apostles. He is believed to have been martyred in Beirut several decades after the death and resurrection of Christ. Centuries later, his body was transferred to a tomb in St. Peter's Basilica. The relic on tour, his arm, is preserved in a reliquary shaped like a priest's hand giving a blessing.

Treasures of the Church emphasized that the veneration of relics, including this arm of St. Jude, is a long-standing tradition within Catholicism. It is not an act of worship but a way to honor the saints and seek their intercession through prayers, recognizing their proximity to God.

As this extraordinary tour unfolds, it promises to bring comfort, healing, and a renewed sense of hope to individuals grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic and other challenges. The presence of St. Jude's relic serves as a tangible reminder of the enduring power of faith and the support that faith communities can provide in times of adversity.