Cause of Canonization Opened for Argentino del Valle Larrabure

Argentine Bishop Santiago Olivera has declared the initiation of the canonization process for Argentino del Valle Larrabure. This announcement comes as a powerful testament to the enduring memory of Larrabure, an army colonel who was subjected to brutal torture and ultimately met his demise at the hands of Marxist rebels in 1975.



The formal proclamation occurred during a poignant Mass held on August 19th at the Our Lady of LujĂˇn Parish, a place of spiritual solace for the military community residing in the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The solemn occasion marked the 48th anniversary of Colonel Larrabure's tragic passing. Monsignor Gustavo AcuĂ±a, the vicar general for the military, read the letter detailing the commencement of the canonization process, specifically focusing on the martyrdom of the revered individual. The responsibility of postulator, entrusted with collecting testimonies about Larrabure's life, was conferred upon RubĂ©n Bonacina.

During the Mass, Bishop Olivera delivered a heartfelt homily that encapsulated the essence of Larrabure's unwavering faith and the sacrifice he made. The bishop highlighted the poignant fact that Larrabure, faced with a harrowing choice, could have preserved his life by cooperating with his captors' demands, even at an immense ethical cost. The rebels sought to compel him into assisting them in the creation of explosives, enabling them to perpetuate their campaign of violence. However, Colonel Larrabure, guided by an unshakeable faith, bravely chose the path of resistance. With a resounding "no," he opted to forfeit his life rather than compromise his principles. As he faced his tormentors, he sang a hymn, an act of defiance and devotion that would forever etch his memory into history.

Bishop Olivera's recounting of Larrabure's final moments poignantly emphasized his exceptional courage and conviction. Even in the face of impending death, Larrabure displayed an extraordinary capacity for forgiveness, extending it towards those who had resolved to end his life. This act of grace underscored Larrabure's spiritual stature and the depth of his commitment to his beliefs.

Argentino del Valle Larrabure's biography is a narrative of dedication, sacrifice, and resilience. Born on June 6, 1932, in San Miguel de TucumĂˇn, Larrabure's professional journey led him to become a notable chemical engineer. He assumed the position of deputy director at the Military Powder and Explosives Factory in the city of Villa MarĂ­a, located in the province of CĂłrdoba. Beyond his professional achievements, Larrabure's personal life was characterized by his marriage to MarĂ­a Susana de San MartĂ­n, with whom he had two children, MarĂ­a Susana and Arturo.

The tragic chain of events that would ultimately shape Larrabure's legacy unfolded on the night of August 11, 1974, during the democratic tenure of MarĂ­a Estela MartĂ­nez, more commonly known as Isabelita PerĂłn. As the nation grappled with political transitions, Larrabure was targeted by approximately 70 members of the People's Revolutionary Army (ERP), a Marxist guerrilla group. Their intent was to procure weapons and abduct the factory's leader, Colonel Osvaldo Guardone. Failing to locate Guardone, the insurgents apprehended Major Larrabure, his second-in-command.

What followed was a 372-day period of captivity that showcased Larrabure's unwavering commitment to his principles. Confined within a cell barely larger than a person's body, Larrabure faced unimaginable hardships. The ERP demanded the formula for crafting explosives, a demand he steadfastly refused. His refusal to comply underscored his selflessness, as he knowingly chose death over enabling further violence.

Larrabure's life came to a tragic end on August 23, 1975, when his lifeless body was discovered in a ditch. In recognition of his sacrifice, he was posthumously promoted from major to colonel, a fitting tribute to a man who had displayed the highest form of moral courage. At the time of his passing, Larrabure was a mere 44 years old.

The initiation of Argentino del Valle Larrabure's canonization process serves as a poignant reminder of the indomitable human spirit and the capacity for unwavering devotion to one's principles. Through his selfless sacrifice, Larrabure's legacy endures as a beacon of hope and inspiration, a testament to the power of faith, courage, and the unwavering pursuit of what is just and right. As the journey towards his potential sainthood unfolds, Larrabure's story continues to captivate hearts and minds, inviting us to reflect on the true measure of one's legacy.