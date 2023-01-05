Pope Benedict Laid to Rest

Pope Emeritus Benedict, also known as Pope Benedict XVI, and as Joseph Aloisus Ratzinger, has been laid to rest.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Pope Francis presided over the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict today in St. Peter's Square. Tens of thousands attended.

This is the first occasion in modern history where one pontiff presided over the funeral of another. This is because Pope Benedict XVI resigned in 2013, and became Pope Emeritus Benedict. He was the first pope in more than 600 years to resign, citing poor health.

Following his resignation, Pope Emeritus Benedict lived in a monastery at the Vatican until he died on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.

Following his passing, his body laid in state and was visited by hundreds of thousands who waited as long as 13 hours to view him. About 21,000 people per hour were able to pass through the viewing area. The queue was three miles long.

Benedict requested a simple ceremony. About 50,000 people were allowed into St. Peter's Square. Dignitaries and other international officials also attended.

Benedict was referred to as "Emeritus" during the ceremony because he was not the reigning pope when he died. His coffin was made of cedar wood, and emblazoned with his papal seal. Coins and a scroll detailing his papacy were placed inside his casket.

Pope Benedict XVI will be remembered for his work to root out corruption and abuse from the Church and his lifelong labor to defend the integrity of the faith.