Do you know Saint Luke?

Do you know St. Luke?

Many say, "I know about the Apostles." You may know about the Apostles, but do you know the Apostles? The study of the apostles shows they are more than just men who followed Jesus. They are evangelists, authors, healers, martyrs, and living saints of the Church. They can hear our prayers and intercede for the faithful. They are SO much more than most people realize. And they are our models for our own missionary work.

The next Apostle we encounter on this journey is St. Luke, the Author of the third Gospel in the New Testament. The Gospels of St. Matthew, Mark and Luke are called the "synoptic" gospels. A word that means similar.

Luke was a physician. He was from Antioch, born of a pagan family. He was won to faith in the Lord by the Apostle Paul. He accompanied St. Paul on his second missionary journey and was with St. Paul when he was imprisoned in Rome. St. Paul refers to him as "my dear friend" and the "Doctor Luke" in the epistles or letters which the Apostle Paul write to the early churches.

St. Luke was also the author of the Acts of the Apostles in the New Testament. It is a detailed account of the history of the spread of the Christian faith and the birth and formation of the early Church. Luke is the patron of all medical professionals. His is a longer Gospel and beautiful in its composition and details concerning the ministry of Jesus, his parables, his miracles his deep regard for the women who followed Jesus and for the poor.

Sadly, the medical profession in our own age has lost its way, the witness of the physician Luke needs to be shared widely to bring them back. His dynamic account of the early Christians in the Acts of the Apostles provides a kind of missionary blueprint which we should follow in our own missionary work in this age.

