Happy Michaelmas!

September 29 is Michaelmas. On this day we celebrate and honor St. Michael the Archangel who is the greatest of all angels.

St. Michael the Archangel is considered the greatest of all the angels.

9/29/2022 (30 minutes ago)

By Marshall Connolly (Catholic Online)
9/29/2022

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - St. Michael the Archangel is celebrated on Michaelmas. In fact, all the archangels are celebrated on this day, September 29. The feast is sometimes called the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, or the Feast of the Archangels. Or even the Feast of All Angels. At one time, the Church celebrated each Archangel separately, but they are now celebrated together. The name Michaelmas still remains popular.

Michaelmas was once a Holy Day of Obligation, but it is no longer so. It was removed from the list in the 18th century. The feast was often associated with the end of the harvest season, and was a time for taking accounts and making reports. Rents and other payments would often be due around this time. The feast was also long associated with the arrival of Autumn, which begins just the week before.

St. Michael is important because the Scriptures tell us how he is destined to defeat Satan. He is also believed to call the faithful to their judgement. Among his offices, or responsibilities, it is written that he defends the tomb of Moses. He is mentioned just four times in the Bible.

He is a preferred patron saint of many soldiers, law enforcement, legal professionals, and doctors.

Catholic Online School has a course about St. Michael, which you can take to learn more about this important Biblical figure.

