Ash Wednesday Angel Appears Over California!

A Catholic Online supporter was blessed to witness this image that looks like an angel over her home in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - A Catholic Online supporter captured a remarkable image this morning, that appears to look like an angel, on Ash Wednesday no less. Do you see it?

Some initial reactions around the studio are, "those are just clouds," but a second look makes us think again. Specifically, the contrails in the photo are much different than the wings. Why are the wings apparent, while the contrails in the rest of the sky are straight and narrow, as they often are? And why are the wings spread in two directions, instead of one?

It may certainly be that these are simple clouds, with winds blowing in different directions, but the Lord works miracles in His own way. Miracles are signs of the Kingdom, breaking through, and this is likely what we see here. While something like this might escape the notice of many, the believer clearly sees the sign in the heavens. And that's what we see!

This Ash Wednesday, we are reminded of the Kingdom of God, with a miracle in the sky. Amid all the things that are happening in the world, let us remember, God's angels are at work among us, defending us from evil, and guiding us to life everlasting.

Help the world see miracles!