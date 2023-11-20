Texas Lawmakers Reject Education Savings Account Proposal Amidst School Choice Debate

Texas lawmakers have voted against a crucial section of a major education bill, dealing a blow to the creation of a publicly-funded education savings account (ESA) for students seeking enrollment in private schools, including those with religious affiliations.



The decision came as the Texas House voted 84-63 on Nov. 17 in favor of an amendment aimed at removing an entire section from H.B. 1 related to school choice. This section would have allowed parents to redirect 75% of the cost of sending their children to public schools to support the educational institution of their choice. The amendment received support from 21 Republicans, primarily representing rural districts, along with all House Democrats.

The fate of the comprehensive 177-page education bill is now uncertain following this vote. Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has firmly stated his intention to veto any education legislation lacking school choice vouchers. He has also indicated a willingness to summon lawmakers back to the state capitol until a school choice bill is passed.

While Catholic bishops in the state have expressed support for previous efforts to implement school choice, public school advocates argue that the ESA program would divert funds from needy public schools, especially in rural areas with limited private school options.

Governor Abbott, a Catholic himself, has prioritized the school choice provision, proposing a $10,400 per year ESA for participating students. Jennifer Allmon, executive director of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops (TCCB), expressed disappointment over the vote, highlighting the potential loss of not only school choice benefits but also other critical provisions of the bill, including teacher pay raises and school safety upgrades.

Allmon noted that H.B. 1 will now return to committee, posing challenges for its passage during the governor's special session. Despite setbacks, she emphasized that the fight for parental choice in education is far from over, citing Governor Abbott's commitment to calling a fifth special session.

The bill included eligibility requirements prioritizing low-income disabled students and children from households earning less than 185% of the federal poverty level. This encompasses private school students and homeschooled children, according to TCCB.

Drawing from the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which asserts that parents have the primary responsibility for their children's education, the TCCB advocates for the right of parents to choose a school that aligns with their convictions.

Recent data from the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) indicates that only 10.5% of Catholic school students nationwide participate in parental choice programs. However, the momentum for school choice is growing, with seven states enacting universal school choice programs in 2023 alone.

As the debate over school choice continues, Texas finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the complex intersection of education policy, parental rights, and the future of its diverse student population.