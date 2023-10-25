We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson Elected Speaker of the House
Representative Mike Johnson, a 51-year-old Louisiana Republican, assumed the role of Speaker of the House on Wednesday, receiving unanimous support from House Republicans in a 220-209 vote. This transition followed weeks of turbulence in the House after the departure of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, making Johnson's ascent to the position noteworthy. In his inaugural address as speaker, Johnson emphasized his Christian faith and belief in the divine origin of authority, underlining his commitment to serve the American people and uphold the nation's foundational values.
10/25/2023 (2 weeks ago)
Published in Politics & Policy
Keywords: Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, House Republicans, Pro-Life Advocacy, American Exceptionalism, Legislative Priorities
Despite being relatively unknown to the general public until now, Representative Mike Johnson has been representing Shreveport and the western portion of Louisiana since 2017. He is a devoted husband and father of four, a practicing Christian, and a long-standing advocate for pro-life causes.
One of the key aspects of Mike Johnson's political career is his unwavering pro-life stance. He earned an impressive A+ score on the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America scorecard, and his lifetime score from The Heritage Foundation stands at 90%. He is a strong advocate for American exceptionalism, firmly believing that the nation's best days are ahead.
During the current congressional session, Speaker Johnson served as the chair of the Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government and as a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. In July, he strongly criticized a leaked FBI memorandum that labeled traditional Catholics as "potential violent extremists," expressing concern over its impact on public trust in the FBI.
Speaker Johnson has been a vocal supporter of Ohio Representative Jim Jordan's speakership bid and has collaborated with him on pro-free-speech legislation. He also championed this year's pro-life amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, which prohibited the military from covering service members' abortion travel expenses. Furthermore, he has opposed Democratic efforts to establish a national law permitting abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy, sponsored legislation against sex-change surgeries and treatments for children, and promoted legislation aimed at strengthening border security. He has also been a staunch advocate for the House's impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.
As Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson has outlined his immediate priorities, including supporting Israel, addressing the migrant and fentanyl crises, tackling the rising cost of living, and addressing the nation's unsustainable debt. He is determined to curtail federal spending and combat inflation.
In his inaugural speech, Johnson invoked the words of renowned Catholic author G.K. Chesterton, highlighting the unique nature of America's founding principles as outlined in the Declaration of Independence. He emphasized that the creed of equality and inalienable rights is at the heart of the nation's identity and that the world looks to the United States for strength and adherence to these principles during these challenging times.
Speaker Johnson concluded his speech with a resounding message: "Let the enemies of freedom around the world hear us loud and clear, the people's house is back in business."
