Scandal - California Declares August 'Transgender History Month'

Recently, California made headlines by becoming the first state to officially declare August as "Transgender History Month." This decision has sparked conversations and debates across the nation. However, it is essential to approach this topic from a Catholic perspective that emphasizes the sanctity of life, human dignity, and moral principles.



We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





The Catholic Church maintains a firm stance on the sanctity of human life and the inviolable dignity of each person. Transgenderism is a moral evil, especially when it involves surgical procedures and medical interventions in a futile effort to alter one's biological sex. The Church emphasizes the importance of respecting and protecting the integrity of the human body, as it is a sacred gift from God.

Human dignity and compassion should guide our interactions with individuals experiencing gender dysphoria. The Church calls for understanding and care, promoting psychological and pastoral support to help those grappling with this challenging issue.

Many legislative battles related to transgender issues, such as parental rights, religious freedom, and protecting minors. Parental rights in matters concerning the welfare of their children should be upheld. Parents have a responsibility to make informed decisions in the best interest of their children.

The Church teaches that the well-being of minors should be of paramount importance. However, this well-being cannot be upheld by evil means. Such attempts are always misguided and in error.Â

The Church teaches that all people are worthy of love and respect. Individuals with gender dysphoria, or other struggles with sex and sexuality are called to chastity. The same goes for heterosexual, married persons. Sexual relatitions are created for the purpose of life and bonding between a man and a women, bound in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. To act outside of these bounds, either through sexual activity, surgical intervention, or by scandalously affirming something that is, isn't so - is entirely contrary to love and support, since the consequences of such sins are grave.Â