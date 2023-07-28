We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Mike Pence Encourages Catholic Leaders to Live Out their Faith
Napa Valley, California - Speaking at the Napa Institute's annual summer conference in California wine country, former vice president and current GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence delivered an impassioned address, challenging "deeply committed" lay Catholics to fearlessly express their faith in the public square. He firmly declared, "God is not done with America yet."
7/28/2023 (2 days ago)
The Napa Institute's summer conference, held at the prestigious Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, brought together influential Catholic leaders, clergy, and changemakers for a week of spiritual enrichment, speeches, wine tastings, and other activities. The theme of this year's gathering, "What We Need Now: Renewing God's Presence in Our Lives, in Our Church, and in Our Culture," resonated with the more than 800 registered participants.
In his 35-minute address, Pence emphasized the crucial role of faith in public life and implored the Catholic community to raise their voices and champion their values. He acknowledged the leadership of priests, bishops, and monsignors but stressed the vital need for ordinary Americans to step up, asserting that the foundation of America lies in freedom, which is itself rooted in faith.
"Now more than ever, we need people of faith and people in the Catholic community all across this country to step up and give voice to your values," Pence passionately stated.
The former vice president also reflected on his devout Catholic upbringing and how his faith journey led him away from the Catholic Church during his teenage years. He shared a transformative experience at a Christian music festival that brought him closer to evangelical Protestantism, where his faith in Christ became deeply personal and enduring.
Despite currently trailing behind other contenders in the 2024 presidential campaign, Pence proudly touted his conservative credentials, including his pro-life stance, pro-business policies, and commitment to strengthening the military during his tenure as vice president under Donald Trump.
Throughout his speech, Pence received enthusiastic applause when advocating for a national 15-week abortion ban and his proposal to prohibit gender-transition procedures on minors.
While acknowledging the challenges posed by an increasingly secular and hostile culture, Pence remained resolute in his belief that the majority of Americans still hold dear the sanctity of life, traditional values, and marriage. He urged his audience not to succumb to feelings of powerlessness but instead to embrace courage, speak out, and make a difference.
"Let us leave here with a prayer that we will have the courage to resist what is popular and embrace timeless principles and values that will speak boldly and truthfully, but with love, to our fellow Americans," Pence concluded.
