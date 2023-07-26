 Skip to content

FBI Provides Congress with Documents on Leaked Memo Targeting Traditional Catholics

On Tuesday, the FBI handed over internal documents to Congress pertaining to a leaked memo that suggested investigating devotees of the Traditional Latin Mass. The memo, dated January 23 and originating from the bureau's Richmond office, raised concerns about racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists adopting "radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology" in the lead-up to the next general election cycle.

Photo credit: David Trinks

7/26/2023

The House Judiciary Committee was granted access to the new documents, but the FBI made a request for the committee not to disseminate the information without prior consultation. The move to release the documents comes after Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, the committee's chairman, threatened FBI director Christopher Wray with contempt for delaying responses to subpoenas related to alleged First Amendment violations by the bureau.

The alleged violations involve the FBI's investigations of parents who expressed dissent at public school board meetings and the internal memo from the Richmond office that targeted "radical traditionalist" Catholics and their alleged links to the "far-right white nationalist movement."

When the leaked memo surfaced in February, it sparked outrage among U.S. bishops and members of the Catholic community. In response, 20 state attorneys general signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the FBI's memo.

The FBI's acting assistant director, Christopher Dunham, explained in a letter to Rep. Jordan that the memo concerning Catholics failed to meet the bureau's standards and was subsequently withdrawn. He added that the FBI's Inspection Division is conducting an internal review of the process surrounding the memo's creation, which is nearing completion.

Dunham's letter states that the FBI has produced documents and information in response to the committee's subpoenas. However, a press release from the House Judiciary Committee claims that the documents shared by the FBI were heavily redacted or that some of the requested documents were not provided.

The FBI has pledged to continue its search for relevant records related to the Richmond memo and will release them in accordance with legal obligations and confidentiality interests. The bureau has also requested that Congress refrain from disclosing law enforcement sensitive information without consulting the FBI, as doing so could impact ongoing operations.

