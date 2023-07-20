We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
State of Maine Expands Late-Term Abortion
Maine's Governor, Janet Mills, signed a significant abortion law on Wednesday, removing one of the major restrictions on abortion in the state. Abortion was already legal in certain cases up to the moment right before birth.
Photo credit: Fe Ngo
Previously, Maine's law allowed abortions after viability only when deemed necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother, according to the professional judgment of a physician. Now, the new law states that abortions after viability can be performed only if a physician deems it necessary, without further clarification on the term "necessary."
The law has made Maine one of the states with the most liberal abortion laws in the nation. Additionally, certain penalties for non-licensed physicians who perform abortions have been removed.
The passing of the bill was met with opposition from various groups, including Maine Right to Life and Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland. They expressed concerns over the lack of protection for unborn children and the potential consequences of this legislation.
Despite bipartisan opposition in the Legislature, the bill was advanced and concurred, leading to Governor Mills' signing.
In her campaign, Governor Mills stated that she had no intentions of changing the current abortion laws. However, since taking office, she has signed four other pro-abortion bills into law, further expanding access to reproductive health services in Maine.
The new law has sparked controversy and criticism from conservative and pro-life advocates, who argue that it is excessively permissive and a reflection of the state's shift towards more liberal policies. During hearings on the bill, hundreds of pro-life advocates testified against it, making their voices heard in a nearly 20-hour-long hearing.
