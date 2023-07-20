 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

State of Maine Expands Late-Term Abortion

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. Politics & Policy
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

Maine's Governor, Janet Mills, signed a significant abortion law on Wednesday, removing one of the major restrictions on abortion in the state. Abortion was already legal in certain cases up to the moment right before birth.

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off
Photo credit: Fe Ngo

Photo credit: Fe Ngo

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
7/20/2023 (1 week ago)

Published in Politics & Policy

Keywords: Maine, abortion, late-term, law, access, danger, pro-life

Previously, Maine's law allowed abortions after viability only when deemed necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother, according to the professional judgment of a physician. Now, the new law states that abortions after viability can be performed only if a physician deems it necessary, without further clarification on the term "necessary."

The law has made Maine one of the states with the most liberal abortion laws in the nation. Additionally, certain penalties for non-licensed physicians who perform abortions have been removed.

The passing of the bill was met with opposition from various groups, including Maine Right to Life and Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland. They expressed concerns over the lack of protection for unborn children and the potential consequences of this legislation.

Despite bipartisan opposition in the Legislature, the bill was advanced and concurred, leading to Governor Mills' signing.

In her campaign, Governor Mills stated that she had no intentions of changing the current abortion laws. However, since taking office, she has signed four other pro-abortion bills into law, further expanding access to reproductive health services in Maine.

The new law has sparked controversy and criticism from conservative and pro-life advocates, who argue that it is excessively permissive and a reflection of the state's shift towards more liberal policies. During hearings on the bill, hundreds of pro-life advocates testified against it, making their voices heard in a nearly 20-hour-long hearing.

Join Us in Prayer

Join Us in Prayer

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Six Words That Bring Comfort in Confusing Times

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Why human traffickers are coming for God's children on Speakin' with the Deacons

Why human traffickers are coming for God's children on Speakin' with the Deacons

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!