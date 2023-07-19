Democrats Introduce Bill to Abolish Federal Death Penalty

In a firm stance against capital punishment, Congressional Democrats have introduced the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act of 2023, condemning the policy as "state-sanctioned murder" and deeply flawed. Spearheaded by Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the bill aims to put an end to the federal government's use of the death penalty.



The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit the imposition of the death penalty for any violation of federal law and calls for the re-sentencing of individuals previously sentenced to death row. Rep. Pressley and Sen. Durbin initially introduced this bill in 2019 in response to the Trump administration's decision to resume federal executions, resulting in a total of 13 executions during its tenure.

The bill has gained substantial support, with co-sponsorship from numerous representatives and senators, and the backing of over 400 organizations, including the Catholic Mobilizing Network. Krisanne Murphy, the executive director of the network, emphasized that their support for the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act stems from their belief in the inviolability of human dignity. The bill is seen as an opportunity to dismantle a flawed and morally bankrupt system and pave the way for more healing-oriented forms of justice.

Notably, Sen. Durbin, a co-sponsor of the bill, is a practicing Catholic, despite his outspoken advocacy for abortion rights. He firmly believes that the decision to terminate a pregnancy should be left to the pregnant woman herself.

The Catholic Church has historically opposed the death penalty, with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops asserting that its use is only justifiable when it is the sole means to protect society from an imminent threat to human life. However, the bishops also advocate that capital punishment should be avoided when alternative methods exist that are more respectful of human life and still serve to punish criminals and safeguard society.

Pope Francis, a consistent critic of the death penalty, maintains that in modern times, capital punishment is unacceptable regardless of the gravity of the crime committed. He has condemned the practice as cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment. In 2018, the Holy Father approved an update to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, reflecting the Church's dedication to abolishing the death penalty globally. The revision emphasizes the development of more effective detention systems that protect citizens while affording the possibility of redemption to the guilty.

As the debate on the Federal Death Penalty Prohibition Act of 2023 unfolds, it remains to be seen how Congress will respond to the call to eliminate capital punishment from the federal government's repertoire of punitive measures.