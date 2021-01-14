Why is America tearing itself apart? The Bible has an answer.

The Old Testament contains histories of ancient Israel. At those moments when Israel forgot its covenant with the Lord, and its people became wicked, God sent prophets to warn them. They did not always listen, and the results were much like we see in America today.

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

em>"'The days are coming- declares the Lord Yahweh- when I shall send a famine on the country, not hunger for food, not thirst for water, but famine for hearing Yahweh's word." (Amos 8:11)

There is a price we must pay for entertaining the wicked and turning away from the Lord. The passage above from the Book of Amos reflects this perfectly, speaking not of a famine in terms of food and water, but a famine of hearing God's word.

Across America, churches are closed, thanks to zealous orders given by government officials who leave casinos and other questionable places open for business. Across the land, a plague has descended and despite our best efforts, we cannot control it. The price in human life is appalling. The cost in terms of treasure is stupendous. Livelihoods and homes are wiped out. Millions are not allowed to work or attend Church, yet nothing is being done to grant them aid other than a moratorium on rent. Not a jubilee, not a wiping of the debt-slate, merely a deferral that lasts as long as people are forcibly unemployed. Once that changes, many families will owe thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars in debt without any means of working it into their previously strained budgets.

There is no wonder America is besieged with political chaos. For the first time in a century-and-a-half, soldiers ring the national capital to defend the politicians gathered there.

And each day that passes, COVID or not, the abortion mills ply their grim trade. Children are slaughtered in the womb. The nation votes repeatedly to end this practice, sending pro-life politicians to govern, and yet after five decades of doing so, abortion remains legal and common.

What is happening is a warning. We might think this is the crisis, this is the worst it can be, but history tells us this is mild by comparison. When we look at ancient Israel, the consequence for their insolence was to be conquered and subjugated. This condition lasted more than two thousand years.

Fortunately, the Old Testament also provides the hope and the cure. We are reminded that if we return to God, return to keeping His law, and loving Him, then we will see the end of these dark times.

Let us pray for our nation and for an end to the terrible fate that has befallen us. May we soon enjoy a rebirth of greatness as we turn away from our sins and back to righteousness.