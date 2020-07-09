We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Will the Little Sisters of the Poor be dragged back to court again?
FREE Catholic Classes
According to Justices Kagan and Alito, the Little Sisters of the Poor could be back in court despite the favorable ruling this week. The justices feel an administrative challenge is likely in the lower courts.
Highlights
7/9/2020 (2 hours ago)
Published in Politics & Policy
Keywords: Little Sisters of the Poor, Supreme Court
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - On Wednesday the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor, declaring they were exempt from the Obamacare mandate that required them to provide contraceptives to employees.
Catholic teaching forbids the use of contraceptives, but Obamacare requires all employers to provide such care as part of employee insurance plans. The Sisters argued that requiring them to pay to provide contraceptives violated their sincerely held religious beliefs. The court agreed.
Now, religious non-profits are free to carry out their missions without violating their beliefs.
But Justices Kagan and Alito agreed in their opinions that the Little Sisters could be back in court again soon. Justices Gorsuch and Breyer also joined these opinions.
The justices agreed the Trump administration has the power to exempt the Little Sisters from the mandate. But the decisions could be challenged because it does not seem to meet the standard for "reasoned decisionmaking," Kagan wrote.
In plain English, the justices are concerned the rules allow arbitrary decisionmaking.
The case is not entirely resolved, and it appears it will be taken up again by lower courts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to resolve other questions now opened up by the Supreme Court ruling.
It should be noted that no employee of the Little Sisters of the Poor has come forward with an objection to their refusal to pay for contraceptive coverage.
Ultimately, the Affordable Care Act was an (arguably) well-intentioned law that has become riddled with problems and befuddled by special interests. While the Church generally supports the idea of universal healthcare for all persons, it is not always best to place such power in the hands of government, especially when that government, in an Orwellian nightmare, mistakes abortion for healthcare.
So far, there are no better proposals to replace the ACA, and the act remains subject to legal challenges. As for the Little Sisters, their saga will continue as they fight the good fight for religious freedom.
Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFFMix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.