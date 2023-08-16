Court Upholds Catholic School's Right to Enforce Morality Clause of Contracts

New Jersey's Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling in a decade-long legal battle that has stirred discussions about the intersection of religious beliefs and employment rights. The court's decision favored a Catholic school's right to terminate a teacher based on their adherence to religious tenets, even if it meant dismissing an employee for reasons related to premarital sex and pregnancy.



The case centered around Victoria Crisitello, a 45-year-old second-grade art teacher and toddler caregiver, who was fired from her position at St Theresa School in Kenilworth, NJ, in 2014. The school argued that Crisitello's actions, specifically engaging in premarital sex and becoming pregnant outside of wedlock, violated the core teachings of the Catholic faith.

Crisitello, a practicing Catholic and former student of the private school, had been working part-time at St Theresa School since 2011. Trouble arose when the principal, Sister Lee, offered her a full-time teaching position around three years later. During the discussion about the new role, Crisitello disclosed her pregnancy and requested a raise due to the added strain of working additional hours. Subsequently, Sister Lee informed Crisitello that her actions were in breach of the school's Code of Ethics, which led to her dismissal.

Crisitello contested her termination, alleging discrimination based on pregnancy and marital status. She invoked New Jersey's law against discrimination (LAD), which generally prohibits unfavorable treatment based on sex, pregnancy, religion, or other protected characteristics. However, the LAD provides an exception for religious organizations, allowing them to uphold their religious tenets in their employment practices.

The Supreme Court justices, in their ruling, underscored that religious employers have the right to require their employees to adhere to their faith's principles, even when it comes to personal conduct. They concluded that St Theresa School was within its rights to expect employees to abstain from premarital sex as part of its adherence to Catholic doctrine. The court emphasized that Crisitello's dismissal was not solely based on her pregnancy or marital status but rather on her violation of the Catholic Church's teachings.

Legal experts and advocates have voiced diverse opinions about the ruling. Peter Verniero, the attorney representing the school, expressed satisfaction with the decision, noting that it affirms religious employers' rights while also finding no evidence of discrimination. On the other hand, a spokesperson for New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General expressed disappointment, although they acknowledged that the ruling's scope is limited and won't significantly impact the broader protections of the LAD.

This case has ignited debate on the balance between religious freedom and employee rights. The court's decision raises questions about how far religious organizations can go in enforcing their beliefs within the context of employment. While this ruling addresses a specific situation involving a Catholic school and its employee, its implications are likely to reverberate beyond this case and contribute to ongoing discussions about the boundaries of religious exemptions in the modern workplace.