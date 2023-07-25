Bishop Strickland Denies Wrongdoing Amidst Vatican Inquiry

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has recently spoken out about the Vatican inquiry into his conduct and that of his diocese, adamantly denying any wrongdoing. In a prerecorded episode of the "Bishop Strickland Hour" set to be broadcast on Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio on July 25, Strickland discussed the apostolic visitation conducted by the Vatican's delegates, acknowledging that it was a challenging experience.



7/25/2023

During the podcast, Bishop Strickland revealed that the Vatican's representatives thoroughly examined various aspects within his diocese. While acknowledging that there might be concerns and questions about the visitation, he asserted that he had nothing to hide and reaffirmed his willingness to be transparent.

The apostolic visitation, overseen by the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops, is a significant intervention that signals possible disciplinary action against the bishop. The inquiry involved interviews with diocesan clergy and laity over the preceding week, concluding with a meeting with Bishop Strickland himself. The scope of the investigation encompassed not only the bishop's social media use but also questions related to diocesan management.

Bishop Strickland is known for being a popular figure. Many in the U.S. appreciate his outspokenness and unwavering defense of pro-life values, traditional liturgy, and Catholic orthodoxy. However, some have criticized him for what they perceive as intemperate social media posts that may not befit a prominent prelate.

In response to rumors and speculations on social media about his potential departure, Bishop Strickland acknowledged that he did not know what the future held for him. Nonetheless, he expressed contentment with serving as a shepherd for the Diocese of Tyler, considering it an honor and recognizing the hard work and challenges involved.

Throughout his tenure, the Diocese of Tyler has seen positive signs of spiritual and administrative growth. With 21 men in priestly formation for the relatively small Catholic population, the diocese's seminarian-to-Catholic ratio surpasses that of most other U.S. dioceses. Additionally, the diocese's financial health is commendable, evidenced by the successful achievement of its 2021 bishop's appeal fundraising goal well ahead of schedule.

Despite the difficulties of the apostolic visitation, Bishop Strickland expressed his unwavering commitment to evangelization and spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He emphasized that speaking the truth of Christ would not be swayed by attempts to silence or discredit it.

The Vatican has initiated apostolic visitations for several U.S. bishops in recent years. These inquiries signify the seriousness of the matters under investigation and serve as a means to ensure the soundness of doctrine and morals within the Church.

As the situation unfolds, Bishop Strickland's future remains uncertain. Nevertheless, he continues to find strength in the faith and support of the people he shepherds, viewing it as both humbling and uplifting. The final outcome of the Vatican's investigation into Bishop Strickland and his diocese awaits, and its implications for the Church and its members will undoubtedly be closely watched by many.

We pray for Bishop Strickland, a faithful shepherd.