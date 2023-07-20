 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Midwest Parishes Report Outburst of Anti-Catholic Vandalism

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. U.S. News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

On July 17, Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in northeast El Paso, Texas, fell victim to an act of vandalism. The parish has refrained from disclosing specific details, citing an ongoing investigation led by the El Paso Police Department.

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off
Photo credit: DDP

Photo credit: DDP

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
7/20/2023 (1 week ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: El Paso, Des Plaines, Midwest, vandalism, Catholic, church

In response to the incident, the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Community and Diocese of El Paso expressed gratitude to the local law enforcement for their diligent attention to the matter. They also requested prayers for all parties involved while they continue to collaborate with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation, as stated in a Facebook post on Monday.

The vandalism took place just a month after a similar incident occurred at Annunciation Catholic School in Denver on June 16. Two vandals were caught on camera defacing the school's walls with anti-Catholic graffiti, including offensive messages and symbols. Father Charles Polifka, OFM Cap, pastor of the school's affiliated church, responded to the vandals with a message of forgiveness and expressed concern about the violence prevalent in some aspects of society.

While the investigation in El Paso continues, it's essential to address the pattern of attacks on Catholic churches in other parts of the country. Recently, there have been arrests made in separate incidents of vandalism at Catholic churches in the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, as well as an attack on a Catholic church in Miami. In the latter case, a 44-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly spray-painting derogatory words and an upside-down cross on the church property.

Furthermore, in May, a 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with causing significant damage in an arson attack at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Despite these disturbing acts, church leaders continue to respond with messages of forgiveness and hope, seeking to promote peace and reconciliation amidst the violence.

As investigations unfold and communities unite against such incidents, it is crucial to recognize the importance of safeguarding places of worship and fostering a climate of understanding and respect.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Six Words That Bring Comfort in Confusing Times

Daily Catholic

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

What's in your food?

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!