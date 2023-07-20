Midwest Parishes Report Outburst of Anti-Catholic Vandalism

On July 17, Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in northeast El Paso, Texas, fell victim to an act of vandalism. The parish has refrained from disclosing specific details, citing an ongoing investigation led by the El Paso Police Department.



In response to the incident, the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Community and Diocese of El Paso expressed gratitude to the local law enforcement for their diligent attention to the matter. They also requested prayers for all parties involved while they continue to collaborate with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation, as stated in a Facebook post on Monday.

The vandalism took place just a month after a similar incident occurred at Annunciation Catholic School in Denver on June 16. Two vandals were caught on camera defacing the school's walls with anti-Catholic graffiti, including offensive messages and symbols. Father Charles Polifka, OFM Cap, pastor of the school's affiliated church, responded to the vandals with a message of forgiveness and expressed concern about the violence prevalent in some aspects of society.

While the investigation in El Paso continues, it's essential to address the pattern of attacks on Catholic churches in other parts of the country. Recently, there have been arrests made in separate incidents of vandalism at Catholic churches in the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, as well as an attack on a Catholic church in Miami. In the latter case, a 44-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly spray-painting derogatory words and an upside-down cross on the church property.

Furthermore, in May, a 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with causing significant damage in an arson attack at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Despite these disturbing acts, church leaders continue to respond with messages of forgiveness and hope, seeking to promote peace and reconciliation amidst the violence.

As investigations unfold and communities unite against such incidents, it is crucial to recognize the importance of safeguarding places of worship and fostering a climate of understanding and respect.