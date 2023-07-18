 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Archbishop Denounces False Tweet Advocating Schism

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. U.S. News
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, have publicly condemned a message falsely attributed to Bishop Strickland that appeared to endorse schism from the Catholic Church. The image circulated on social media, suggesting Strickland's support for a breakaway from the Holy See, leading to a swift denouncement from the Texas prelate.

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
7/18/2023 (1 week ago)

Published in U.S.

Keywords: Archbishop, bishop, Strickland, tweet, false, message, schism, division, San Francisco, Tyler, Texas, Cordileone

On Sunday, Bishop Strickland took to Twitter to openly condemn the fabricated message and declare its falsehood. "A fabricated and scurrilous message using my image and name is circulating which falsely depicts me making a statement advocating separation from the Catholic Church," Strickland wrote. He firmly denounced the message and affirmed his loyalty to the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Cordileone also publicly denounced the false message, responding on Twitter, "The devil is a liar and the father of all lies," in reference to the fake statement. Both prelates made it clear that they stood firmly with the Catholic Church and rejected any suggestion of schism.

The origin of the image remains unclear, although screenshots on social media indicate that it was shared by the media website Gloria.tv. Additionally, ex-priest Pat Buckley, who was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, shared the fake statement on his blog. Buckley claimed to have received the remarks "by way of a comment" and alleged that they appeared on Strickland's Twitter account. When questioned about the source and the lack of verification, Buckley declined to respond.

Bishop Strickland has recently been the subject of a Vatican-ordered investigation, which addressed his controversial social media posts and the management of the Diocese of Tyler. Despite this ongoing controversy, both Archbishop Cordileone and Bishop Strickland are unequivocal in their commitment to the Catholic Church and have vehemently rejected any false claims suggesting otherwise.

As the truth behind the fabricated message is exposed, it serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions. In an era of widespread social media sharing, discernment and caution are essential to avoid the dissemination of false information that can harm individuals and institutions.

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Six Words That Bring Comfort in Confusing Times

Daily Catholic

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Grand Re-Opening 15% off

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!