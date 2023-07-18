Archbishop Denounces False Tweet Advocating Schism

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, have publicly condemned a message falsely attributed to Bishop Strickland that appeared to endorse schism from the Catholic Church. The image circulated on social media, suggesting Strickland's support for a breakaway from the Holy See, leading to a swift denouncement from the Texas prelate.

On Sunday, Bishop Strickland took to Twitter to openly condemn the fabricated message and declare its falsehood. "A fabricated and scurrilous message using my image and name is circulating which falsely depicts me making a statement advocating separation from the Catholic Church," Strickland wrote. He firmly denounced the message and affirmed his loyalty to the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Cordileone also publicly denounced the false message, responding on Twitter, "The devil is a liar and the father of all lies," in reference to the fake statement. Both prelates made it clear that they stood firmly with the Catholic Church and rejected any suggestion of schism.

The origin of the image remains unclear, although screenshots on social media indicate that it was shared by the media website Gloria.tv. Additionally, ex-priest Pat Buckley, who was excommunicated from the Catholic Church, shared the fake statement on his blog. Buckley claimed to have received the remarks "by way of a comment" and alleged that they appeared on Strickland's Twitter account. When questioned about the source and the lack of verification, Buckley declined to respond.

Bishop Strickland has recently been the subject of a Vatican-ordered investigation, which addressed his controversial social media posts and the management of the Diocese of Tyler. Despite this ongoing controversy, both Archbishop Cordileone and Bishop Strickland are unequivocal in their commitment to the Catholic Church and have vehemently rejected any false claims suggesting otherwise.

As the truth behind the fabricated message is exposed, it serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions. In an era of widespread social media sharing, discernment and caution are essential to avoid the dissemination of false information that can harm individuals and institutions.