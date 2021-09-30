A special behind-the-scenes look at our new course - The Constitution of the United States of America with 'Certificate of Completion'

Catholic Online School is a 100 percent free online school full of Catholic Education for anyone, anywhere. Inside our online school lives thousands of video lessons. Each of these video lessons goes through an extensive process of preparing, writing, filming, editing, and reviewing all before it lands on the school for students, like you.



One of our most recent productions -- The Constitution of the United States of America -- is one that we are exceptionally delighted to present to you.



This course of nine lessons is very important, and every member of our great team took pride in pushing out the final product.

We want to share with you exactly a special look into the behind-the-scenes production of The Constitution of the United States of America.

From start to finish -- the entire production of this course took more than 7 months to complete.



Before the video lessons could be filmed by our small, but amazing, team of video editors, the scripts and lessons had to be written.

Our very own Professor Marshall Connolly took lead on writing each script for this project, which took several months to complete.

"It's much harder than it looks, and no matter how many times you edit your work, you will never be satisfied. You can easily spend a whole hour on a single paragraph. This is especially true when writing about history and controversial subjects," Professor Connolly explained.

"I loved the research and the history. I have to admit to doing a lot of reading, and occasionally spending time following a philosophical thread farther than I needed. People like John Locke, Thomas Hobbes, and Jean Jacques Rousseau had their own histories that helped me to understand their ideas which were incorporated into the Constitution."

In addition, the manager of our studio worked tirelessly during the whole video production. As director of the videos, he also worked lead on set design and implementation, teleprompter planning, film and sound recording, and editing of each of the nine lessons.

"The audience should know that there is passion in this project," he explained. "Those who made it feel passionate about The Constitution and the rights it reserves for American Citizens. It is an important historical document that cannot be forgotten."

"I want the students to know we care, and we take this seriously, and we really do try when we write these courses..." added Professor Connolly. "And the positive reviews from students really make it worthwhile."

Catholic Online School is proud of the videos produced for The Constitution of the United States, and we hope this behind-the-scenes look into our process has inspired you to enroll in our FREE course!