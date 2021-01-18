 Skip to content

'I Have A Dream': Martin Luther King's powerful words still relevant today

Pope Francis addresses Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream

One of Martin Luther King Jr.'s most recognized addresses is his "I Have a Dream" speech. Pope Francis assures that MLK's dream of "harmony and equality for all people," is still very relevant today, over 50 years later.

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Highlights

By Abigail James
1/18/2021 (5 days ago)

Published in U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - "In today's world, which increasingly faces the challenges of social injustice, division and conflict that hinder the realization of the common good, Dr. King's dream of harmony and equality for all people, attained through nonviolent and peaceful means, remains ever timely," the pope stated in a message addressed to King's daughter, Bernice A. King.

"Only by striving daily to put this vision into practice can we work together to create a community built upon justice and fraternal love," he explained, noting it is imperative to see people "in the truth of our shared dignity as children of Almighty God."

"Each one of us is called to be an artisan of peace by uniting and not dividing, by extinguishing hatred and not holding on to it, by opening paths of dialogue," Pope Francis shared, quoting his encyclical "Fratelli tutti."

During the Beloved Community Commemorative Service, hosted by The King Center to mark MLK Day, the Holy Father prayed for "divine blessings of wisdom and peace," for all its participants, which included bishop of The Potter's House, T.D. Jakes, according to Catholic News Agency.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the pope also blessed a special MLK jersey from NBA team the Atlanta Hawks last week. King was born in Atlanta on January 15, 1929.

The Hawks will wear these special jerseys when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 18.

In June 2020, Bernice King told the Vatican News she felt a "strong sense of harmony between her father and Pope Francis," who she's previously met with twice.

If Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today he "would be guided by his philosophy of nonviolence, which corresponded with his following of Jesus Christ," Bernice King expressed. "He would, as he often did while he was living, share that we cannot cure violence with violence, which he said is a descending spiral. Of course, I believe he would compel us to embrace nonviolence, which is strategic, courageous, love-centered and organized."

