Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
We Remember 9/11 - Let us pray
FREE Catholic Classes
Today marks 19 years since America awoke in horror to the worst terrorist attacks in history.
Highlights
9/11/2020 (32 minutes ago)
Published in U.S.
Keywords: September 11, 9/11, we remember, pray
LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - "I'm on an airplane that has been hijacked...if things don't go well, and they're not looking good, I want you to know that I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, have good times, same with my parents. I'll see you when you get here. I want you to know that I totally love you." - Brian Sweeny, September 11, 2001
The events of 9/11 are seared into the memory of billions of people around the world. No person old enough to remember can possibly forget the horrors of that morning, or of the revelations that came to light in the months and years following the disaster; the videos, the final messages, the recordings, the testimony of those involved, the years of cleanup, and the effects that linger to this day.
The event is a reminder that great evil still stalks the world, and we are called to pray, to convert our hearts, to evangelize, and as hard as it may be, to forgive and live in peace.
As we spend this day in remembrance, let us commemorate and honor those lost with a prayer, a moment of silence, and with our goodness to others. May we post less about politics and instead share a heartfelt verse or prayer. Let us recall the days when America and the world stood united.
Perhaps this day will be a turning point back towards unity and cooperation? Let us pray.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Paphnutius
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Teresa of Avila
- St. Elizabeth
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.