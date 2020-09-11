We Remember 9/11 - Let us pray

Today marks 19 years since America awoke in horror to the worst terrorist attacks in history.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - "I'm on an airplane that has been hijacked...if things don't go well, and they're not looking good, I want you to know that I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, have good times, same with my parents. I'll see you when you get here. I want you to know that I totally love you." - Brian Sweeny, September 11, 2001

The events of 9/11 are seared into the memory of billions of people around the world. No person old enough to remember can possibly forget the horrors of that morning, or of the revelations that came to light in the months and years following the disaster; the videos, the final messages, the recordings, the testimony of those involved, the years of cleanup, and the effects that linger to this day.

The event is a reminder that great evil still stalks the world, and we are called to pray, to convert our hearts, to evangelize, and as hard as it may be, to forgive and live in peace.

As we spend this day in remembrance, let us commemorate and honor those lost with a prayer, a moment of silence, and with our goodness to others. May we post less about politics and instead share a heartfelt verse or prayer. Let us recall the days when America and the world stood united.

Perhaps this day will be a turning point back towards unity and cooperation? Let us pray.