Conservatives leaving liberal states, as civil conflict looms

Conservatives are fleeing the liberal coasts and congregating in middle America as conflict looms. More commentators are remarking on the swift changes overtaking the nation.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Historians know by looking at the past, they can predict the future. Humans are the same organism they've always been, and in the thousands of years since history was recorded, there's been no discernible change in our psychology. Throughout all recorded history, humans react the same way to the same stimuli. This is what makes the past a reliable predictor of what will happen in the future.

Historians are alarmed. Many others with a sense of history are likewise concerned. Millions of Americans who are less clairvoyant still sense something is wrong. It's like that first moment you realize you are sick, except everyone in the nation is experiencing the same unsettling feeling.

We can see evidence of this. One less visible, yet very present sign is the move of conservatives away from states like California and New York for other places like Texas, or Montana. These people are fleeing the increasingly extreme leftist politics of their native states for places where they can feel free again. Free to run a business without oppressive taxation and regulation, free to live as they please, to keep and bear arms, to worship, and to decide for themselves how best to protect their family, home, and health.

This is not to criticize leftist states and their politics. It's simply a fact that people choose to live differently from one another, and some are comfortable with higher taxes, less individual freedom, and a stronger safety net. Others prefer the opposite, valuing freedom and independence more.

The problem is that recently a culture war has erupted and it is becoming violent. Perhaps it's most toxic trait is called "cancel culture," but it is a conflict where the penalty for offending another person is a cancellation of their life. A person who made a racist or sexist joke even decades ago is now subject to losing their job or business, or to being harassed to the point of selling their home and moving away. Celebrities and politicians are often targeted, but even ordinary people can face persecution. It is a virtual reign of terror, and it shows no sign of abating.

This is not to condone racism or off-color jokes, or offensive behavior. Certainly, such behaviors warrant some sanction. But how far is too far? In the past, a rude comment at work resulted in a stern talking to and a warning. Now it's termination, and in extreme cases even criminal prosecution.

This is just the visible sign of something deeper and darker at work. In the past few months, millions of Americans have been locked in their homes, without work. Their income has slowed to a trickle, and even that relief may soon end. Even for those who are still working, there is no place to spend the money. Vacation spots are shuttered. Beaches and parks are closed. Closer to home, churches, restaurants, pubs, theaters, and schools are closed. The malls, dying even before now, are closed. Fairs and fourth-of-July celebrations canceled. There are no concerts, and no sporting events. There's no outlet for the anxiety.

The glue that holds America together is evaporating under the strain of coronavirus restrictions. It is laudable that we should fight to contain and beat COVID-19, but the nature of our society, free and a little rebellious, has made containing the illness impossible. America isn't a totalitarian state where the president can order all people to stay home for months. Nor do we have the systems in place to support such a cessation of economic activity.

To put this in terms historians understand, the circus sucks and there's very little bread left. Soon, all people will have left are their pitchforks.

Amid all these concerning developments, there is a final indignity. Russia and China are suspected of pushing campaigns on social media to divide Americans against one another. Both government officials and scholars believe the two nations are pushing America to the brink. It's effective since most are on social media, with little else to do.

The public protests, the tearing down of statues, the hatred toward law enforcement are all well-known signs of collapse. These are normal symptoms of a revolution coming to pass.

What happens next is almost impossible to predict. However, with the youth overwhelmingly supportive of socialism, and with Russia and China fueling dissent, it seems the left has the advantage. The stereotypical advantages conservatives enjoy, such as the ownership of firearms and strong value systems will count for less in a situation where two superpower nations are funneling money and arms to a militant left in a bid to destroy America.

Sadly, we must wonder if Montana is far away enough.

But not all hope is lost. History tells us governments can step back from the brink. It takes dialogue, concessions, and strong leadership. It takes education and a reasserting of moral values. This is where the Church must go. It must facilitate the cause of peace, dialogue, and reconciliation. And it must never compromise on the importance of our moral, Christian values --even if it does mean persecution.

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!

Whatever terrible things await in the months ahead, there is always hope for a bright future. Righteousness always wins. The Church always survives, even thrives under persecution. The gates of hell will not prevail against it.

Let us pray for peace.