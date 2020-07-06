Missing your second stimulus check? Here's when you might get it --or not.

If you are wondering when you'll see your second stimulus check, we now have a likely answer. Congress is on recess until July 20, but there are plans to pass a bill before they depart for a second recess in early August. If a bill is passed, checks could arrive sometime in late August. This assumes the Senate agrees to issue such payments a second time.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - Congress is cutting it short, making plans to pass an 11th-hour stimulus package for Americans hard-hit by coronavirus-inspired economic troubles. Critical protections for millions, including enhanced unemployment benefits, run out at the end of July.

The United States economy remains hampered, shut down in many places due to orders from state governors in an attempt to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2. While many states attempted to reopen in June, rapid spikes in infection rates has resulted in a second shutdown in places most affected.

The problem with the shutdown is business owners were extended no relief other than low-interest loans which were difficult to obtain. Although business was slowed or halted, rents and debts continued to accrue. Even in places where rents were suspended, there were often merely deferred with full payment expected later.

For individuals unemployed by these measures, rent and mortgage deferrals run out at the end of July. These graces also end at the same time enhanced unemployment benefits terminate. Those benefits awarded an additional $600 per week to unemployed workers' benefits. For many, the enhanced unemployment benefits were worth more than their regular paychecks. This has caused many to refuse a return to work.

But at the end of July, protections run out. A significant concern is that without a second round of stimulus to prop up the Main Street economy, millions of Americans could find themselves unemployed, homeless, and without much to eat come September or October. Incidentally, the next presidential election takes place in early November.

The odds are another stimulus payment is coming, but it will not come until August at the earliest. It is also uncertain how generous that payment will be because a better-than-expected jobs report for July showed many Americans did return to work, in spite of generous unemployment benefits. Many congressional representatives credit the fiscal stimulus given to Wall Street for the jobs.

Although Congress is on recess until July 20, discussions are taking place in the meantime. Some representatives may announce their ideas in advance of their return to Washington. And after July 20, serious consideration will be given to the bill.

Congress will have until August 7 to pass a new stimulus bill before departing for another month-long recess that will last until September 10.

If a bill is not passed before August 7, it could put off stimulus payments until late September or October. The Treasury needs time to process and implement payments to millions of Americans.

It is not certain who will be included in the next bill. Democrats proposed an inclusive bill called the HEROES Act. Under that proposal, most citizens would get another $1,200 stimulus check. Republicans however are concerned about the budget deficit, which has exploded over the past few months. They may opt for a more restrictive bill that focuses on rewarding people who return to work.

Republicans are also interested in a payroll tax cut, although Democrats worry such a cut will come from Social Security, leaving some retirees short-changed later in life. Republicans have also suggested a $4,000 vacation travel credit to encourage travel and proposals that will create manufacturing jobs and infrastructure improvements.

For now, there will be rumors and talk, but nothing matters until July 20. Then, we can expect rapid movement on the bill. If Democrats and Republicans can reach an agreement, the bill will be signed quickly, and stimulus will flow within weeks. It remains to be seen if protections for renters and those with mortgages will be included, or if a wave of evictions will begin. But states may address this problem individually as they have already.

The bottom line, if you are waiting for a sweet $1,200 check, late August is the most likely timeframe, if such payments are issued at all.