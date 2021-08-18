Catholic Nuns in Afghanistan ask for prayers

A group of Catholic nuns in Kabul are safe after the capital city of Afghanistan was taken by the Taliban Aug. 15, the president of a children's charity said Tuesday.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





"We are in constant contact with the sisters present there and we pray for them. I can tell you that they are fine and that all channels have been activated so that they are safe," Fr. Matteo Sanavio told CNA via email from Rome.

The president of the association For the Children of Kabul asked people to pray "so that all Christians present in Kabul may find salvation and, together with them, the poor and tortured Afghan people will soon be able to have a future of peace."

Sanavio said he could not give more information about the sisters' situation at this time due to security concerns.

For the Children of Kabul is an Italian association of priests and religious sisters from different congregations. The association runs a free day center in Kabul for children with mental disabilities, employing Afghan women as staff and teachers.

The sisters also run a scholarship program to help young Afghan women study and provide necessities to nearby families.

Taliban insurgents have taken over many cities in Afghanistan in the past week following the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

With the collapse of Afghanistan's government, Taliban fighters seized the capital city of Kabul Aug. 15, taking control of the presidential palace and declaring the war in Afghanistan to be over.

Two Jesuit priests from India and four sisters of the Missionaries of Charity are also present in Kabul.

According to UCA News, the Jesuits have suspended their mission in Afghanistan indefinitely and the two Indian priests are waiting to be evacuated to their country.

UCA News reported on Aug. 17 that Fr. Stany D'Souza, president of the Jesuit Conference of South Asia, said the Jesuit priests are safe and the conference is "in touch with them."

The Christian community is very small in the Islamic country of Afghanistan, where Afghan people can be ostracized or can even face violence and death for professing the Christian faith.

There is a single Catholic Church, located in the Italian embassy in Kabul, which is operated under the Catholic mission sui juris of Afghanistan. In 2018, there were an estimated 200 Catholics in the country, many of them foreigners working in embassies.

St. Pope John Paul II erected the Catholic mission territory in May 2002. Its superior is Italian Fr. Giovanni M. Scalese, a priest of the Barnabite religious order. He has led the Catholic Church in Afghanistan since January 2015.

Scalese, reached by phone on Aug. 17, declined to comment on the current situation due to safety concerns.

Caritas Italiana, a Catholic charity working in Afghanistan, said in a statement over the weekend that the instability of the situation was causing fears to grow "about the possibility of maintaining a presence even in the future, as well as for the safety of the few Afghans of Christian belief."

The Catholic Sant'Egidio community called on the European community on Tuesday to provide refuge for Afghans attempting to flee the country and to not deport Afghans seeking asylum in Europe back to Afghanistan.

"Europe must act to guarantee the protection of those fleeing Afghanistan reconquered by the Taliban," the community said in a statement co-signed by the Federation of Evangelical Churches and the representative body of the Waldensian and Methodists in Italy.

"In these hours, thousands of men, women and children risk their lives simply for believing in the values â€