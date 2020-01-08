Have our prayers worked? USA and Iran back down from war

The prayers have worked!

Our prayers have worked! The United States and Iran are backing down from war.

LOS ANGELES, CA (California Network) - The prayers of the faithful have worked, and the looming threat of war in the Middle East is fading. This is good news for the world and the United States. The USA accomplished its goal of eliminating a terrorist, but has lost nothing. It is unclear if the government and people of Iran will be satisfied with the outcome in hindsight.

Last night, Iran launched at least a dozen missiles at bases hosting American troops. The missiles were remarkably ineffective. They did damage to several structures at the bases, but did not harm any personnel. Iran warned Iraq the attack was incoming, moments before launching the missiles. American early-warning radar also tracked the missiles as soon as they were launched. American and Iraqi personnel had just enough time to take cover in hardened shelters.

Immediately following the attack, Iran announced their effort was concluded, pleding no more attacks if the U.S. did not retaliate. Without casualties, the United States has little reason to justify a counter-attack.

It is unclear why the Iranian missiles did so little damage. The weapons may be less accurate than claimed, they could have been incompetently deployed, or the lack of accuracy could have been deliberate, an effort to appear strong to the people of Iran while carefully avoiding further provocation of the USA. It is likely Iran is far less capable, from a conventional perspective, than the world believes. Regardless of the politics and physics involved, we are right to regard this as a miracle.

With decades of practice, Iran is especially good at brinkmanship, that is pushing the limits of tolerance without causing war.

Iraq has condemned the rocket strike on their bases. Angry protesters burned the offices of the Al-Najaba militia in the city of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq. This is a critical development which suggests the Iraqi people will not tolerate Iranian military intervention any more than American.

At this time, both the USA and Iran have an opportunity to avoid further conflict. It seems likely both sides will accept the opportunity. Iran appears much weaker than feared, which explains their reliance on international terror networks. However, the United States is imposing new sanctions, although it is unclear what that means. Now, should the domestic situation in Iran degrade further, the sitting regime may see a return of mass protests. The Iranian people themselves may elect to change the nature of their republic in the years to come.

The most important consideration is peace, and a retreat from war, which is counterproductive.

We may rightly credit the prayers of the faithful. Today's events are a miracle to anyone with the eye to see it. Let us give thanks to God, and pray the peace lasts.

