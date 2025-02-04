 Skip to content

Sweden's Worst Mass Shooting: A Call for Reflection and Prayer

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Sweden faced one of the darkest moments in its history when a shooting at an adult education campus in Orebro resulted in at least 10 deaths and numerous injuries. This tragic event, described as the deadliest mass shooting in Swedish history, has left the nation grieving and seeking answers. For a country that has long been known for its high living standards, equality, and welcoming policies, this violence is a painful reminder of the reality of rising gun violence, even in peaceful nations.

By Abigail James
2/4/2025 (15 minutes ago)

