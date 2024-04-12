Polish Catholic Bishops Rally Faithful Amid Abortion Debate

In the midst of a debate over abortion legislation in Poland, Catholic bishops are mobilizing the faithful to defend the sanctity of life through prayer and advocacy. Following the advancement of four pro-abortion bills by lawmakers, Archbishop Tadeusz Wojda, chair of the Polish Episcopal Conference, has called for a special day of prayer on Sunday dedicated to the protection of unborn children.



The proposed bills, which include measures to legalize abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy and decriminalize abortion procedures, have stirred vigorous discussions within Polish society. Under current laws, abortion is restricted to cases where the mother's life is at risk or in instances of illegal sexual activity.

Wojda's impassioned plea for prayer resonates with his recent statement on the respect for human life in the prenatal phase, emphasizing the intrinsic value of every life and the duty to safeguard it at all costs. This call to action comes as the annual March for Life is set to take place in Warsaw, rallying thousands of participants in support of the pro-life cause.

Third Way, a center-right party within the coalition, has refrained from formally endorsing the proposals and instead advocated for a national referendum to determine the country's abortion laws. Conversely, the conservative Law and Justice party, alongside the Confederation Liberty party, staunchly opposes the pro-abortion measures.

As the debate rages on, symbolic gestures from lawmakers underscore the gravity of the issue. Dariusz Matecki, a member of Law and Justice, distributed figurines depicting the development of an unborn child at 10 weeks of pregnancy, aiming to highlight the humanity of the unborn.

Poland, alongside Malta, stands out in the European Union for its robust protections for unborn children. Amidst the ongoing debate, the role of prayer and advocacy for the sanctity of life remains paramount for many within the Polish Catholic community.