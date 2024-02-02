 Skip to content

French Farmers Cry for Help as Catholic Bishops Offer Support

  1. Catholic Online
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Europe
Free World Class Education
FREE Catholic Classes

French farmers are taking a stand, blocking roads and raising their voices against falling food prices, high taxes, and fierce foreign competition. Their fight resonates with Catholic leaders across the country, who recognize the farmers' hardships and the vital role they play in society.

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >
Photo Credit: Anthony Delaniox

Photo Credit: Anthony Delaniox

Highlights

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)
2/2/2024 (33 minutes ago)

Published in Europe

Keywords: Catholic, France, Protest, Farmers, Tractors

These protests stem from multiple challenges. Wheat prices have plummeted, squeezing profits. Unfair competition from foreign imports with lower environmental standards threatens local livelihoods. Heavy taxes and regulations add further burden. Additionally, the agricultural workforce is shrinking, with fewer young farmers entering the field and the average age rising.

Bishops from various dioceses have spoken up, expressing compassion and understanding for the farmers' plight. They acknowledge the demanding nature of the profession and the unfair pressures they face. Some religious figures have even blessed protesting tractors, demonstrating their active support.

These issues extend beyond France's borders. Farmer protests have erupted across Europe, with the EU Catholic Bishops' Conference also voicing their support. Concerns regarding the shrinking agricultural workforce and the sustainability of smaller farms are echoed throughout the continent.

Discussions between farmers' unions, government officials, and EU leaders are ongoing, but the future remains uncertain. The upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics adds urgency to finding solutions, as the event relies heavily on the food production and hospitality industries.

The potential trade deal between the EU and Mercosur faces opposition due to concerns about increased competition for French farmers. France's finance minister has confirmed the deal won't be signed in its current form.

The alarmingly high farmer suicide rates highlight the mental health toll associated with these struggles.

This fight transcends France's borders, reflecting broader European concerns. With religious leaders offering support and discussions underway, the hope is that solutions can be found to ensure the sustainability and fair treatment of farmers who feed not only France, but a significant portion of Europe.

Free RCIA classes for Students and Catechists from Catholic Online School

Free RCIA classes for Students and Catechists from Catholic Online School

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Prayer of the Day logo
Saint of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
French Farmers Cry for Help as Catholic Bishops Offer Support

Daily Catholic

FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything

Image of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday

Image of St. Valentine

St. Valentine

Image of Ten Commandments w/ Certificate

Ten Commandments w/ Certificate

Image of What To Give Up During Lent

What To Give Up During Lent

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Valentine's SALE 25% off Gifts

Valentine's SALE 25% off Gifts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.