UK Teacher Punished for Opposition to Gender Ideology

A dedicated Christian educator in the United Kingdom finds herself in a challenging situation after standing up against the promotion of gender ideology to 11- and 12-year-old students. An advocacy group reports that Glawdys Leger, a veteran foreign languages teacher with 12 years of experience, is facing the risk of lifelong suspension from her teaching profession, all because she refused to compromise her orthodox Catholic beliefs. This controversy unfolded at the Bishop Justus Church of England School in Bromley, Kent, where she had been teaching.



The school administration had introduced curriculum and teaching materials for Year 7 students that promoted gender ideology, including the recognition of various "gender identities" such as pansexual, asexual, and transgender identities. These materials also included discussions of the concept that one can be "born in the wrong body," which Christian Concern characterizes as "extreme content."

In response to this curriculum, Leger, a devout Catholic aged 43, chose to provide a balanced perspective by presenting the Christian viewpoint on LGBTQI topics. She believed that the students deserved to hear alternative perspectives, instead of just a one-sided narrative. Regrettably, this decision resulted in a complaint from a parent, prompting the school to initiate an investigation, eventually leading to Leger's dismissal.

The concerned parent's complaint alleged that Leger expressed views that LGBT individuals are "not fine," characterized their lifestyle as "a sin," and suggested that transgender individuals were "confused," among other assertions. In her defense, Leger conveyed her deep compassion for LGBT individuals, particularly those struggling with gender confusion, but asserted that her faith compelled her to refrain from promoting beliefs contrary to her convictions. This included not endorsing same-sex relationships as positive or affirming people in their gender confusion.

Despite these circumstances, Bishop Justus Church of England School remained unresponsive to inquiries regarding the matter. The school authority referred Leger to the government's Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), which informed her of the possibility of a permanent suspension from teaching for "reasons of unacceptable professional conduct."

In a letter sent to Leger by the TRA, it was asserted that her conduct "was contrary to Fundamental British values as it lacked tolerance for those with different beliefs." Subsequently, Leger faced a "fitness to practice" hearing at the TRA's headquarters on October 9. As of now, the final outcome of Leger's case remains pending, with no specific date for the conclusion of the hearings.

Christian Concern pointed out that, apart from the materials that Leger objected to, educators at the school were required to show a film titled "Fit" in class. This film featured millennials "with gay hearts lurking behind tough exteriors" and depicted "straight kids expressing themselves in very queer ways."

In her statement, Leger revealed that losing her job and being investigated by the state had taken a significant toll on her. She expressed her frustration at being treated like a criminal for merely expressing her Christian beliefs. She vehemently denied harboring any hatred or lack of love towards LGBT individuals and emphasized that true compassion and love entail the ability to speak the truth, regardless of someone's sexuality. She clarified that she would never discriminate against anyone, but the school compelled teachers to promote, teach, and celebrate these issues, which she, as a devout Catholic, could not comply with.

To support Leger, a petition initiated by Christian Concern on October 17 urges the U.K.'s education secretary to ensure that she is not banned from teaching in the nation. As of Friday, the petition had garnered more than 10,000 signatures.

The U.K.'s Teaching Regulation Agency did not provide any comment in response to inquiries made on Friday regarding this matter.