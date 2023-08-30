Finnish Lawmaker On Trial for Marriage Views Based on Scripture

Paivi Rasanen, a prominent Finnish lawmaker, is currently under trial for charges of "hate speech" and "ethnic agitation" due to her public expression of biblical and religious views on marriage as a union between one man and one woman. The incident in question dates back to 2019 when Rasanen shared her traditional stance on marriage, prompting legal action against her.

8/30/2023 Published in Europe Keywords: Finland, marriage, traditional, views, scripture

Rasanen, 63, is accused of violating Finland's hate speech laws by employing verses from the Bible to voice her support for the conventional understanding of marriage. The trial is scheduled to occur on August 31st and September 1st.

The controversial tweet from 2019 that triggered Rasanen's legal woes criticized her religious denomination's acceptance of LGBTQ+ ideology. She questioned the compatibility of these views with biblical teachings and cited Romans 1:24-27, a passage that addresses homosexuality.

In a parallel case, Juhana Pohjola, a Finnish Lutheran bishop, is also facing charges of hate speech for publishing a pamphlet authored by Rasanen. The pamphlet advocated for a biblical interpretation of sexuality and marriage. While both were acquitted unanimously by a Finnish District Court in 2022, the prosecutors appealed the decision to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, setting the stage for their current trial.

If found guilty, Rasanen and Pohjola could face substantial fines and up to two years of imprisonment. The court could also opt to censor Rasanen's publications.

The legal representation for Rasanen and Pohjola is being handled by Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF). Paul Coleman, the executive director of ADF International, criticized the ongoing prosecution of Rasanen, stating that it not only has consumed years of her life but also has a chilling effect on others' freedom of expression.

Rasanen, a mother of five, a grandmother of ten, and a member of Finland's Parliament, expressed her trust in the divine process during an interview with EWTN. She remains confident that she will be acquitted once again.

The issue has garnered international attention, with fifteen U.S. lawmakers signing a letter in support of Rasanen's right to free speech. The letter, addressed to key U.S. officials, criticized the use of legal measures to silence Christians who express their beliefs in the public sphere.

The case is seen as a pivotal moment for religious freedom and freedom of speech, with advocates highlighting the broader implications for Christians worldwide. Critics argue that the selective targeting of high-profile individuals like Rasanen and Pohjola aims to stifle open discourse through legal pressure and social ostracization.

ADF highlighted the significance of the case, framing it as a trial of "core Christian teachings." They argue that finding Rasanen guilty would be a grave infringement on human rights and could severely curtail free speech in Finland.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a prominent U.S. religious advocacy group, stated that the trial was not just about Rasanen and Pohjola, but about the Bible's teachings and the ability to live by them.

As the trial unfolds, it is being closely watched as a test of the balance between freedom of expression, religious beliefs, and legal limitations within democratic societies.