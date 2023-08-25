Pope Francis and Hungarian President Katalin Novak Confer on Family Values, Religious Freedom, and Ukraine Crisis

In a significant diplomatic rendezvous at the Vatican today, Pope Francis engaged in a 45-minute dialogue with Hungary's pioneering President Katalin Novak. The discussions encompassed an array of vital subjects, spanning from the preservation of family and Christian principles to the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. The encounter marked a continuation of their prior engagement during the Pope's visit to Budapest last spring.



8/25/2023

The discourse revolved around various pressing global issues, with a particular emphasis on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Holy See Press Office released a statement detailing the leaders' earnest exchange about the strife in Ukraine and collaborative endeavors to bring an end to the protracted conflict.

President Novak, aged 45 and a mother of three, has served as Hungary's President since her inauguration in May 2022. Her historic presidency, being the first woman to hold the position in Hungary, has been marked by an unwavering commitment to family-centric policies. Her former role as Hungary's Minister for Family Affairs underscores her dedication to bolstering family well-being.

Hungary's reputation for implementing policies that prioritize families has earned it global recognition. Notably, the government's provision of substantial bonuses, amounting to $33,000, for couples with three children has significantly contributed to the nation's burgeoning birth rate. President Novak's leadership has further propelled this agenda, reinforcing Hungary's reputation as a vanguard of family-focused initiatives.

The discussion at the Vatican was not confined to geopolitical matters alone. The deliberations also embraced shared concerns over the preservation of Christian values and the sanctity of the family unit. These topics of mutual interest were given due consideration, signaling the convergence of the Pope and President's visions on these fundamental issues.

This rendezvous follows President Novak's recent journey to Ukraine, where she engaged in a one-on-one dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Their conversations culminated in a collaborative blueprint for addressing the plight of children adversely impacted by the ongoing conflict. The scope of their discussions aligned closely with President Novak's discourse with Pope Francis, wherein she affirmed their shared commitment to securing a lasting and sustainable peace.

In a poignant post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, President Novak delineated the focal points of her discourse with the Pontiff. She declared, "We agreed to work together to achieve a long-term, sustainable #peace as soon as possible. We also discussed what we can do together to ensure that the #children abducted from Ukraine can return home." This resonates with her overarching commitment to safeguarding the well-being of children caught in the crossfire of conflict.

President Novak also underscored the common ground shared between Hungary and the Vatican, emphasizing their collective advocacy for traditional #family values and the safeguarding of children's rights. This articulation of solidarity echoes the global significance of their alliance, transcending geopolitical boundaries in their joint pursuit of upholding cherished values.

As the Pope and President concluded their meeting, the world watches with anticipation, hopeful for the translation of their shared vision into tangible actions. The intersection of their concerns for family, values, and humanitarian crises paints a picture of unified leadership that transcends borders, embodying the spirit of collaboration and compassion.