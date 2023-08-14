Pope Francis Condemns Inaction Over Mediterranean Migrant Deaths

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Photo credit: Dimitris Panagiotaras Highlights

8/14/2023 (53 minutes ago)

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)8/14/2023 (53 minutes ago) Published in Europe Keywords: Mediterranean, Pope Francis, migrant, refugees, UN

On August 13th, Pope Francis drew attention to the tragic loss of life in the Mediterranean Sea as thousands attempt to immigrate to Europe in the year 2023. Following the recitation of the Angelus prayer at the Vatican, he addressed the issue, referring to it as an "open wound of our humanity." The Pope's words were poignant, laden with a sense of sorrow and shared responsibility for the lives lost during these perilous journeys.

The U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported that as of August 13th, the Mediterranean Sea had claimed the lives of 2,175 individuals, encompassing men, women, and children who had either gone missing or had tragically perished in their attempt to cross. By comparison, during the same period in 2022, the estimated count of dead and missing was 1,361, underscoring the escalating urgency of the situation.

Addressing a crowd of approximately 15,000 people gathered at St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis revealed that he had offered prayers for the 41 migrants who lost their lives in the most recent Mediterranean shipwreck tragedy. The incident was reported by survivors who were rescued off the coast of the small Italian island of Lampedusa, according to CNN.

The staggering reality is that, by August 6th, approximately 90,763 migrants had reached Italy by sea in 2023, representing a substantial increase from the previous year. This surge in arrivals underlines the desperate circumstances that drive individuals to embark on these perilous journeys, often risking their lives in search of safer shores.

Pope Francis's message encompassed a call for not only empathy but also action. He urged for political and diplomatic initiatives that prioritize solidarity and brotherhood, aiming to mend the wounds caused by the loss of migrants' lives. Additionally, he highlighted the significance of endeavors to prevent shipwrecks and to ensure the safe rescue of migrants, emphasizing the collective responsibility shared by all individuals and nations.

The Pope's heartfelt words echoed a call for unity and compassion, urging a cooperative effort to address the tragic outcomes of these dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean. As the world grapples with this ongoing humanitarian crisis, Pope Francis's call serves as a reminder that the plight of migrants seeking refuge demands urgent attention and concerted action to prevent further loss of life and to foster a more compassionate and just response to their plight.