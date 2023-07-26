Vatican Prosecutor Calls for Stringent Sentencing in Cardinal Becciu's Financial Malfeasance Trial
FREE Catholic Classes
In a landmark trial that has captured international attention, the Vatican's top public prosecutor has requested severe penalties for Cardinal Angelo Becciu, accusing him of financial malfeasance and mismanagement of Holy See funds. The trial centers around a series of financial investments that prosecutors allege were orchestrated to benefit Becciu's family at the expense of the Vatican. With hearings spanning over two years, the Vatican's largest trial for financial crimes in the modern era has seen ten defendants facing charges ranging from embezzlement to fraud.
Photo credit: Wesley Tingey
Highlights
7/26/2023 (4 days ago)
Published in Europe
Keywords: Cardinal Becciu, Vatican, trial, financial, embezzlement
Cardinal Angelo Becciu is facing a multitude of charges, including embezzlement and abuse of office, related to a complex web of financial investments carried out between 2014 and 2018. Vatican prosecutors contend that the transactions were designed to defraud the Secretariat of State of millions of euros. One of the focal points of the investigation is the Secretariat's 350-million-euro purchase of an investment property in London, a deal that the Vatican has deemed problematic.
In a significant move during the trial proceedings, Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi has urged the presiding judge, Giuseppe Pignatone, to impose a rigorous sentence on Cardinal Becciu. Diddi requested a prison term of seven years and three months, in addition to a fine exceeding $11,000. Moreover, the prosecutor sought the confiscation of over $15 million, aiming to compensate for the alleged "crimes against the patrimony of the Holy See."
Despite the grave accusations against them, the defendants in the trial have maintained their innocence and argued that their actions were legitimate and transparent. They claim that Vatican authorities were fully aware of the financial dealings.
Apart from Cardinal Becciu, the trial involves other individuals, including Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former official in the administrative section of the Secretariat of State. The prosecutor demanded a 13-year prison sentence for Tirabassi. Overall, the case involves ten defendants, and Diddi recommended the confiscation of a total of $462 million from them collectively.
During the trial proceedings, it came to light that Pope Francis had rebuffed Cardinal Becciu's attempts to gain approval for the disputed transactions. The Pope refused to endorse the London property purchase and expressed his concerns to Becciu through letters. Notably, in 2020, Pope Francis compelled Becciu's resignation as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and revoked his rights and privileges as a cardinal. However, the Pope later informally reinstated Becciu, permitting him to partake in public Vatican Masses and events.
The trial, which has spanned two years, is set to resume in September, with a final decision expected before Christmas. The outcome of this high-profile case will have far-reaching implications for the Vatican, as it seeks to address financial impropriety within its ranks.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
July 2023: Month of the Most Precious Blood
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Peter Chrysologus
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 31, 2023
- St. Ignatius Loyola: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Prayer of St. Ignatius Loyola: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- St. Peter Chrysologus: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Family Blessing at Bedtime: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.