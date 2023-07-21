We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Pope Francis to Meet Sexual Abuse Victims During World Youth Day in Portugal
FREE Catholic Classes
In a move to address the grave issue of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has announced his intention to meet with victims of sexual abuse during his upcoming visit to Portugal for World Youth Day. The Holy Father's visit to Lisbon, which is set to take place from August 1 to August 6, 2023, will include this significant meeting, confirmed by Cardinal Manuel Clemente, the patriarch of Lisbon, in a conversation with journalists on July 20.
Photo credit: Uta Scholl
To protect the privacy of the victims, the specific date and location of the meeting will not be publicly announced, according to Archdiocese of Lisbon Auxiliary Bishop Americo Aguiar, who spoke to Reuters. This approach reflects the sensitivity and gravity of the issue at hand and emphasizes the Pope's commitment to providing a safe and confidential space for survivors to share their experiences.
The decision to meet with sexual abuse victims comes after a commission investigation earlier in the year revealed shocking statistics. The investigation reported that approximately 5,000 children had been sexually abused by Church officials in Portugal over a period of about seven decades. This revelation has undoubtedly been a painful wake-up call for the Church, and Pope Francis' willingness to confront the issue head-on sends a strong message of accountability and commitment to justice.
Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has been vocal in condemning child sexual abuse perpetrated by Church leaders. In a recent letter to the president of Bolivia, he expressed his sorrow, shame, and dismay over the abuse that occurred in that country. In 2019, the Pope took significant steps by promulgating the Church legislation Vos Estis Lux Mundi, which aimed to address sexual abuse within the institution. Earlier this year, he further strengthened those rules and made them permanent, signaling his determination to create lasting change and ensure that the Church becomes a safer place for all.
During his stay in Portugal, Pope Francis will divide his time between participating in World Youth Day functions and engaging in meetings with government leaders. The World Youth Day event, which is celebrated internationally every few years, holds particular significance for the Catholic Church. Its launch is popularly attributed to St. John Paul II, whose 1984 Palm Sunday gathering marked the Youth Jubilee of the Holy Year of Redemption, drawing hundreds of thousands of young participants from around the world.
In addition to meeting with victims of sexual abuse, the Holy Father plans to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. It is reported that the Pope intends to pray the rosary with sick young adults at the shrine's Chapel of Apparitions, demonstrating his commitment to compassion and solidarity with those who have suffered.
The highlight of the visit will be the final day of the event, during which Pope Francis is scheduled to celebrate Mass. The Pope's presence during World Youth Day provides an essential opportunity for young Catholics to connect with their spiritual leader and reaffirm their faith.
As Pope Francis travels to Portugal for World Youth Day, his meeting with sexual abuse victims will undoubtedly be a defining moment of his papacy. By acknowledging the painful reality of abuse within the Church and offering support to survivors, the Pope sends a clear message that the Catholic Church is dedicated to combating this grave issue and promoting healing and accountability. It is hoped that this meeting will be a step forward in the path towards a safer and more transparent institution, where the protection of the vulnerable is of paramount importance.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
July 2023: Month of the Most Precious Blood
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Peter Chrysologus
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 31, 2023
- St. Ignatius Loyola: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Prayer of St. Ignatius Loyola: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- St. Peter Chrysologus: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Family Blessing at Bedtime: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.