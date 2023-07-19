European Bishops Condemn Proposed Right to Abortion
FREE Catholic Classes
In a recent statement, European bishops have voiced their opposition to the drafting of a right to abortion in the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights. The contentious issue of enshrining abortion in the EU's rights charter has been a subject of prolonged debate. Advocates for abortion, represented by initiatives like the Simone Veil Pact, have persistently campaigned for abortion across the continent.
Image credit: Andrea De Santis
The Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) released the statement, arguing that the proposed amendment would not only contradict European Union law but also undermine human dignity. According to the bishops, human dignity is a paramount value in the EU Treaties and Charter. They emphasized that respect for the dignity of every human being, especially during vulnerable stages of life, is a fundamental principle in a democratic society.
The bishops further asserted that there is no recognized right to abortion in European or international law. Additionally, the limits on the authority of the European Union prevent it from regulating abortion. The European Court of Human Rights has never declared abortion to be a human right protected by the European Convention on Fundamental Rights, but it has recognized the right to life as a fundamental human right, affirming the legitimacy of protecting unborn life.
It is worth noting that abortion is currently subject to broad regulation across European Union member states, with varying restrictions and legal frameworks. Unlike the permissive legal approach seen in the United States under Roe v. Wade, many European countries impose limitations on abortion, typically after 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy, along with other regulations such as waiting periods.
The call for enshrining abortion rights in EU law, put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron in January of the previous year, was met with strong opposition and deep concern from COMECE. The bishops reiterated that caring for women facing difficult or conflicting situations due to their pregnancies is an essential part of the Church's diaconal ministry and a duty that should also be upheld by society.
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
July 2023: Month of the Most Precious Blood
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Female / Women Saints
-
St. Peter Chrysologus
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 31, 2023
- St. Ignatius Loyola: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Prayer of St. Ignatius Loyola: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- St. Peter Chrysologus: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Family Blessing at Bedtime: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.