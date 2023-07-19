European Bishops Condemn Proposed Right to Abortion

In a recent statement, European bishops have voiced their opposition to the drafting of a right to abortion in the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights. The contentious issue of enshrining abortion in the EU's rights charter has been a subject of prolonged debate. Advocates for abortion, represented by initiatives like the Simone Veil Pact, have persistently campaigned for abortion across the continent.



Image credit: Andrea De Santis Highlights

7/19/2023 (1 week ago)

By Catholic Online (NEWS CONSORTIUM)7/19/2023 (1 week ago) Published in Europe Keywords: Abortion, right, human, pro-life, bishops, Europe

The Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) released the statement, arguing that the proposed amendment would not only contradict European Union law but also undermine human dignity. According to the bishops, human dignity is a paramount value in the EU Treaties and Charter. They emphasized that respect for the dignity of every human being, especially during vulnerable stages of life, is a fundamental principle in a democratic society.

The bishops further asserted that there is no recognized right to abortion in European or international law. Additionally, the limits on the authority of the European Union prevent it from regulating abortion. The European Court of Human Rights has never declared abortion to be a human right protected by the European Convention on Fundamental Rights, but it has recognized the right to life as a fundamental human right, affirming the legitimacy of protecting unborn life.

It is worth noting that abortion is currently subject to broad regulation across European Union member states, with varying restrictions and legal frameworks. Unlike the permissive legal approach seen in the United States under Roe v. Wade, many European countries impose limitations on abortion, typically after 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy, along with other regulations such as waiting periods.

The call for enshrining abortion rights in EU law, put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron in January of the previous year, was met with strong opposition and deep concern from COMECE. The bishops reiterated that caring for women facing difficult or conflicting situations due to their pregnancies is an essential part of the Church's diaconal ministry and a duty that should also be upheld by society.