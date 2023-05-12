Pope Francis to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Rome Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Media reports suggest that Pope Francis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet in person this weekend during the pope's visit to Rome.



5/12/2023

This would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to diplomatic sources cited by Reuters, the meeting is expected to take place in the Vatican on Saturday.

Italian media also report that Zelenskyy has scheduled meetings with Italy's president and prime minister on May 13. While the Vatican has not confirmed the pope's meeting with Zelenskyy, Francis has expressed his willingness to help broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, and the two leaders have spoken on the phone several times in the past.

Ukrainian protocol typically does not disclose the president's travel plans for security reasons.